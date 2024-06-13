Australian Open LIVE: Kiran George loses, HS Prannoy in action- Scores, Updates, Blog

Australian Open 2024 LIVE: HS Prannoy will face Misha Zilberman of Israel in the second round while Kiran George will take on Kenta Nishimoto of Japan.

Among other Indians, Sameer Verma will take on Loh Kean Yew while Sumeeth Reddy-Sikki Reddy will take on Kai Chena Teoh- Kai Qi Teoh in the mixed doubles.

Stay tuned for updates.