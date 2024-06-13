Badminton
Australian Open LIVE: Kiran George loses, HS Prannoy in action- Scores, Updates, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the second round of the Australian Open Super 500 tournament.
Australian Open 2024 LIVE: HS Prannoy will face Misha Zilberman of Israel in the second round while Kiran George will take on Kenta Nishimoto of Japan.
Among other Indians, Sameer Verma will take on Loh Kean Yew while Sumeeth Reddy-Sikki Reddy will take on Kai Chena Teoh- Kai Qi Teoh in the mixed doubles.

Live Updates
- 13 Jun 2024 7:00 AM GMT
Clinical win for Nishimoto!!
Nishimoto secured a significant victory in the second game. Kiran was behind the eight ball in the second game due to Nishimoto's fantastic cross-court play and overhead smashes. Although Kiran played well in the first game and gave a tough fight to the world No. 11, he was unable to replicate his performance in the second game. Kiran will live to fight another day!!
Final Score:
Game 1 : Nishimoto 22: Kiran 20
Game 2 : Nishimoto 21: Kiran 6
- 13 Jun 2024 6:57 AM GMT
Respite for Kiran!!
A rare bit of respite for Kiran after a beautiful touch by him at the net!
Scoreline : Nishimoto 17 : Kiran 4
- 13 Jun 2024 6:56 AM GMT
Kiran Struggles!!
A massive change for Kiran, who is struggling to cope with Nishimoto's experienced play. Kiran appears perplexed by Nishimoto's tactics and skill.
Scoreline : Nishimoto 15 : Kiran 3
- 13 Jun 2024 6:53 AM GMT
Nishimoto leads at second game interval!
Nishimoto takes a huge lead at the interval. Kiran needs to come back much stronger now to equalize the game and push it to a third set.
Scoreline : Nishimoto 11 : Kiran 2
- 13 Jun 2024 6:49 AM GMT
A Long Rally!!
Nishimoto plays a beautiful drop shot after a long rally! The delicate touch left Kiran scrambling, unable to reach the shuttlecock in time.
Scoreline : Nishimoto 8 : Kiran 1
- 13 Jun 2024 6:47 AM GMT
Nervy Mistakes from Kiran!!
Kiran's play is riddled with nervy mistakes, thanks to Nishimoto's aggressive play. The Japanese is now way ahead in the game.
Scoreline : Nishimoto 7 : Kiran 1
- 13 Jun 2024 6:45 AM GMT
Second game starts!!
Nishimoto draws first blood in the second game with a brute overhead shot that was too difficult for the Indian to return.
Scoreline : Nishimoto 1 : Kiran 0
- 13 Jun 2024 6:42 AM GMT
Nishimoto takes first game!!
Nishimoto takes the opening game, whipping it back to Kiran, who was unable to return the shot effectively.
Scoreline : Nishimoto 22 : Kiran 20
- 13 Jun 2024 6:39 AM GMT
Game point denied for Nishimoto!!
Sublime touch from Kiran to deny a game point advantage for Nishimoto
Scoreline : Nishimoto 20 : Kiran 20
- 13 Jun 2024 6:36 AM GMT
Powerful smash from Kiran!!
The Indian player pushes the Japanese opponent, denying them a chance to take a huge lead. Kiran's powerful smash forces the Japanese player to hit it out of bounds.
Scoreline : Nishimoto 19 : Kiran 17