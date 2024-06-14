Badminton
Australian Open LIVE: Sameer, Prannoy in action in quarters, Aakarshi exits- Scores, Updates, Blog
Catch the live updates of Indian shuttlers' performances in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open Super 500.
Three Indian players and a pair will play in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open Super 500 in Sydney on Friday.
While Sameer Verma, who upset Loh Kean Yew in the Round of 16, will face Lin Chun-Yi of Chinese Taipei, HS Prannoy will have his task cut out against willy Japanese shuttler Kodai Naraoka. Naroaka is currently the World No. 6.
In women's singles, Aakarshi Kashyap will face off against Pai Yu Po of Chinese Taipei in her quarterfinal fixture.
In mixed doubles, B Sumeeth Reddy and N Sikki Reddy will face an uphill task when they go up against World No. 5 Jiang Zhen Bang and Wei Ya Xin of China.
Catch live updates:
Live Updates
- 14 Jun 2024 4:45 AM GMT
Aakarshi's good run at Australian Open ends in quarter finals
Final Score: Aakarshi Kashyap 17-21, 12-21 Pai Yu Po
- 14 Jun 2024 4:41 AM GMT
A dominating performance from Pai Yu post the mid-game to clinch the victory
Game-2: Aakarshi Kashyap 12-21 Pai Yu Po
- 14 Jun 2024 4:38 AM GMT
Errors creeping in from Aakarshi! Pai extends her lead
Game-2: Aakarshi Kashyap 11-17 Pai Yu Po
- 14 Jun 2024 4:31 AM GMT
Aakarshi trials with a decent margin at the mid-game interval despite of few good drop shots
Game-2: Aakarshi Kashyap 8-11 Pai Yu Po
- 14 Jun 2024 4:26 AM GMT
Another good lead from Pai to start the second game
Game-2: Aakarshi Kashyap 2-6 Pai Yu Po
- 14 Jun 2024 4:19 AM GMT
Pai wins four points on trot in the final moments of the game to take the early lead in the match
Game-1: Aakarshi Kashyap 17-21 Pai Yu Po
- 14 Jun 2024 4:15 AM GMT
Another good comeback from Aakarshi to level the score post mid-game
Game-1: Aakarshi Kashyap 16-16 Pai Yu Po
- 14 Jun 2024 4:11 AM GMT
Sikki-Sumeeth exit! They suffered a straight set lose to the top seed Chinese
Final Score: Sikki-Sumeeth 12-21, 14-21 Jiang-Wei
- 14 Jun 2024 4:08 AM GMT
An excellent comeback from Aakarshi to level from 3-9 to 9-9 but then lost two points on trot
Game-1: Aakarshi Kashyap 9-11 Pai Yu Po