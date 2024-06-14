Australian Open LIVE: Sameer, Prannoy in action in quarters, Aakarshi exits- Scores, Updates, Blog

Three Indian players and a pair will play in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open Super 500 in Sydney on Friday.

While Sameer Verma, who upset Loh Kean Yew in the Round of 16, will face Lin Chun-Yi of Chinese Taipei, HS Prannoy will have his task cut out against willy Japanese shuttler Kodai Naraoka. Naroaka is currently the World No. 6.

In women's singles, Aakarshi Kashyap will face off against Pai Yu Po of Chinese Taipei in her quarterfinal fixture.

In mixed doubles, B Sumeeth Reddy and N Sikki Reddy will face an uphill task when they go up against World No. 5 Jiang Zhen Bang and Wei Ya Xin of China.

