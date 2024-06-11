Australian Open: Qualifier Abhishek Yeligar sets up R32 clash against Misha Zilberman

Indian shuttler Abhishek Yeligar qualified for the main draw of the Australian Open Super 500 in Sydney on Tuesday.

Abhishek defeated fellow countryman Shaswat Dalal and Australian Jie Ying Chan in straight games to set up a Round of 32 clash against Misha Zilberman of Israel.

Abhishek will join the long list of Indian men’s singles players in the main draw of the Australian Open which is led by HS Prannoy, the fifth seed. Kiran George and Mithun Manjunath are the other seasoned campaigners who will play their first-round matches tomorrow.

Abhishek defeated Dalal 21-14, 21-5 before beating Yang Chan 21-15, 21-14 to advance to the main draw of the event.

The men's doubles pairing of Abhimanyu Rajain and Aman Nandal got a bye in the qualification rounds taking them straight into the main draw.



Abhimanyu and Aman are the sole contenders from India fighting in the men’s doubles category.



However, the women’s doubles pairing of Harshita Rout and Sruti Swain could not surpass the qualification round as they faced a defeat against the Aussie pair of Dania Nugroho and Kai Qi Teoh.

The remaining hopes for India in the category are the Panda sisters, Rutuparna Panda, and Swetaparna Panda.

With the major top rankers opting out of the Australian Open, the event is going to present a great opportunity for Prannoy to make a mark. The world no. 10 Indian shuttler, who has been off-colour in recent events on the BWF World Tour, will begin his campaign against Ygor Coelho of Brazil in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.