Australian Open: HS Prannoy to lead the Indian challenge

Top Indian shuttlers HS Prannoy and Aakarshi Kashyap are set to fine-tune their performances at the SATHIO Group Australian Open 2024, starting tomorrow in Sydney, Australia.

With over 270 players from 26 countries converging in Sydney from June 11th to June 16th, this annual Super 500 event promises intense competition and a chance for players to earn crucial ranking points. Players will be looking to secure spots in the prestigious HSBC World Tour Finals in Hangzhou, China, and balance their efforts for the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris in late July.

All eyes will be on HS Prannoy as the Indian ace shuttler hopes to regain his form while leading India’s challenge in Sydney. Prannoy, seeded 5th in the tournament, has not had the best results in recent events. He was stunned by his fellow Indian Priyanshu Rajawat at the Indonesian Open last week and has had other setbacks at the Singapore and Thailand Opens. Prannoy will be desperate to turn things around in Sydney as he opens his campaign against Ygor Coelho of Brazil.

In the women's singles category, India’s eighth-seeded Aakarshi Kashyap is set to face Ukraine’s Polina Buhrova in the opening round. Other notable Indian players participating include Sameer Verma, Raghu Mariswamy, Mithun Manjunath, Kiran George, S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian, Ravi Kumar, Anupama Upadhyaya, Ashmita Chaliha, Samiya Imad Farooqui, Keyura Mopati, and Malvika Bansod.



India's men's doubles hope rests on Rajain Abhimanyu and Aman Nandal, while the women's doubles will see the Panda sisters, Rutuparna and Swetaparna, along with Harshita Rout and Sruti Swain. The mixed doubles event features three Indian teams, including eighth seeds B Sumeeth Reddy and Sikki Reddy.

Indian Athletes at the Australian Open 2024:

Men's Singles: HS Prannoy, Sameer Verma, Ravi Ravi, Mithun Manjunath, Kiran George, S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian, Raghu Mariswamy

Women's Singles: Aakarshi Kashyap, Ashmita Chaliha, Anupama Upadhyaya, Keyura Mopati, Malvika Bansod, Samiya Imad Farooqui

Women's Doubles: Rutuparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda, Harshita Rout and Sruti Swain

Men's Doubles: Rajain Abhimanyu and Aman Nandal

Mixed Doubles: Sumeeth Reddy and Sikki Reddy, Tarun Kona and Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli, Ayush Raj Gupta and Sruti Swain

Indian Athletes in Qualifiers:

Men's Singles: Shashwat Dalal, Abhishek Yeligar

Fixtures of Indian players

Men's Singles:

1. HS Prannoy vs. Ygor Coelho (Brazil)

2. Sameer Verma vs. Ricky Tang (Australia)

3. Raghu Mariswamy vs. CHOU Tien Chen (Chinese Taipei) [6th seed]

4. Mithun Manjunath vs. Alwi Farhan (Indonesia)

5. Kiran George vs. Xiaodong Sheng (Canada)

6. S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian vs. LEE Zii Jia (Malaysia) [3rd seed]

7. Ravi Kumar vs. Lee Chun-Yi (Chinese Taipei)

Women's Singles:

1. Aakarshi Kashyap vs. Polina Buhrova (Ukraine) [8th seed]

2. Anupama Upadhyaya vs. Wong Ling Ching (Malaysia)

3. Ashmita Chaliha vs. Ines Lucia Castillo (Peru)

4. Samiya Imad Farooqui vs. Pai Yu Po (Chinese Taipei) [3rd seed]

5. Keyura Mopati vs. Malvika Bansod (All-Indian match)

Mixed Doubles:

1. B Sumeeth Reddy and Sikki Reddy vs. Wong Tien Ci and Lim Chiew Sien (Malaysia) [8th seed]

2. Tarun Kona and Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli vs. Hoo Pang Ron and Cheng Su Yin (Malaysia)

3. Ayush Raj Gupta and Sruti Swain vs. Jordan Yang and Sydney Tjonadi (Australia)

Where to watch

The fans across India can catch the action live on Jio Cinema.