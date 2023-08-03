Badminton
Australia Open LIVE: PV Sindhu, Srikanth move to quarters, HS Prannoy in action- Scores, Updates, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE action from round of 16 of Australia Open 2023.
PV Sindhu will feature in an All Indian affair against Aakarshi Kashyap while Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy will look to move to quarter-finals.
Kiran George and Mithun Manjunath face tough test of superior opponents in form of Anthony Ginting and Lee Zii Jia.
How many Indian shuttler scan make it to quarters of Australia Open 2023?
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
- 3 Aug 2023 7:00 AM GMT
Lee Jii Zia takes lead against Mithun Manjunath
Lee Jii Zia grabs first game lead against Mithun Manjunath at 21-13.
- 3 Aug 2023 6:34 AM GMT
Priyanshu Rajawat moves to the quarter-finals.
Priyanshu defeats Wang Tzu Wei in an hour-long match 21-8, 13-21, 21-19.
- 3 Aug 2023 4:47 AM GMT
That is it! PV Sindhu moves to the quarter-finals.
PV Sindhu returned to her best and won the second game 21-10 to move to the quarter-finals of the Australia Open 2023.
- 3 Aug 2023 4:40 AM GMT
PV Sindhu is back in the groove.
The second game is a no-contest as PV Sindhu leads 13-4 and Aakarshi Kashyap is clueless.
- 3 Aug 2023 4:28 AM GMT
Aakarshi's resistance ends as Sindhu wins the first game.
Aakarshi Kashyap had it tied at 13-13 but PV Sindhu raced away with the game and won it 21-14.
- 3 Aug 2023 4:18 AM GMT
PV Sindhu makes the comeback.
The senior Indian pro battles the earlier hiccups and comes back from 0-5 down to lead 11-9 at the mid-game break.
- 3 Aug 2023 4:11 AM GMT
Well, That's a shocker.
Aakarshi Kashyap leads against PV Sindhu 5-2 as the young Indian has stunned the former World Champion.
- 3 Aug 2023 4:04 AM GMT
Kidambi Srikanth moves to the quarter-finals of the Australia Open.
The Indian shuttler did well in the second game to fend-off the challenge from Li Yang and won the match 21-10, 21-17.
- 3 Aug 2023 3:55 AM GMT
Srikanth comes back to lead.
The Indian shuttler has used his placement to get the better of Li Yang and is leading 13-11 at the moment.