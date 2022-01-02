WATCH: Astronaut shares video of playing badminton in space on New Year's eve

The new year not only arrived in the world but as well outside of it. And to celebrate this occasion at the International Space Station, astronaut Matthias Maurer has sent his best regards while sharing his orbital badminton match that he played aboard the ISS with a visitor, Yusaku Maezawa. Taking to Twitter, Maurer shared a 360 degrees glimpse of his game through a video shared by the European Space Agency (ESA).



"Happy New Year! Wishing you all a happy & healthy 2022! Aboard the @Space_Station, we're also looking forward to a new year full of science, new experiments & hopefully more fun crew activities, like our orbital badminton match," Maurer wrote in his tweet.

Maurer shared that the clip was taken in December 2021, when Maezawa had visited the space station along with his assistant Yozo Hirano and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin for a 12-day stay. In the video, Maezawa is seen teaming up with Misurkin while Maurer was seen trading shots alongside Maezawa's assistant and video producer Hirano.



Maezawa, on Friday, shared a video of him playing golf aboard the space station. In the video shown below, the billionaire introduced the viewers to what he called the International Space Station Club which had a golf course in a crammed module filled with equipment.