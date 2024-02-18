Badminton
Badminton Asia Team C'ships: India defeats Thailand 3-2 to win historic gold medal- HIGHLIGHTS
Youngster Anmol Khrab won the decider to clinch the first-ever Badminton Asia Team Championships title for the Indian women's team.
Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Youngster Anmol Khrab did it again like she has done all this tournament as she clinched the deciding match in the final between India and Thailand.
This is the first-ever title for any Indian team at the Badminton Asia Team Championships.
PV Sindhu and Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand also won their matches making it 3-2 win for India.
As it happened:
Live Updates
- 18 Feb 2024 6:37 AM GMT
Thank you for joining us on a super Sunday.
That will be all from us on a historic Sunday where Indian women's team got better of Thailand to clinch maiden title at Badminton Asia Team Championships.
- 18 Feb 2024 6:29 AM GMT
ANMOL KHARB HAS DONE IT! INDIA IS CHAMPION!
Anmol is crowded by her teammates and lifted up as she wins the final match in straight games to win the gold medal for the first time in history of this tournament.
- 18 Feb 2024 6:19 AM GMT
Anmol is just four points away from the win.
Pornpicha hits wide and Anmol has a lead of 17-6 inching towards the win now.
- 18 Feb 2024 6:14 AM GMT
Anmol goes into the mid-game interval with the lead.
Anmol leads 11-5 at the mid-game interval and she is standing on the cusp of history at the moment.
- 18 Feb 2024 6:09 AM GMT
Anmol leads in the second game.
Anmol is leading 5-3 in the second game and she extremely confident in her attacking game.
- 18 Feb 2024 6:03 AM GMT
Anmol Kharb wins the first game.
India is just one win away from the title as Anmol Khrab wins the first game 21-14.
- 18 Feb 2024 5:58 AM GMT
Anmol enjoys a good lead now.
Indian youngster is leading 16-13 and she has a good chance of closing this game soon.
- 18 Feb 2024 5:48 AM GMT
The first game has been a rollercoaster till now,
Anmol started with a lead but Pornpicha came back to lead 6-3. Anmol struck back with three consecutive points to make it 6-6.
- 18 Feb 2024 5:37 AM GMT
Next up: Anmol Kharb v Pornpicha Choeikeewong
It all comes down to 17-year-old Anmol Kharb again as she faces the decider.