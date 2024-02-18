Badminton Asia Team C'ships: India defeats Thailand 3-2 to win historic gold medal- HIGHLIGHTS

Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Youngster Anmol Khrab did it again like she has done all this tournament as she clinched the deciding match in the final between India and Thailand.

This is the first-ever title for any Indian team at the Badminton Asia Team Championships.

PV Sindhu and Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand also won their matches making it 3-2 win for India.

As it happened: