Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: India drawn against Japan, Singapore – Complete draws

The Indian men's badminton team were handed a tough challenge as the draws for 2026 Badminton Asia Team Championships was revealed on Friday.

The Indian team led by doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were drawn in Group C along with Japan and Singapore.

The Indian women's team led by double Olympic medalist PV Sindhu, meanwhile, has an easier route after being in drawn in Group Y along with Thailand and Myanmar.

Only the top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout stages, starting from the quarter-finals.

The Indian men's team had lost out to Japan in the quarter-finals in the last edition and would want to avenge their loss, whereas the Indian women will start as the defending champions.

With all the four semi-finalists in both men's and women's event slated to qualify to the 2026 Thomas and Uber Cup Finals, there'll be a lot at stake when the 2026 Badminton Asia Team Championships commences on 3 February in Qingdao, China.