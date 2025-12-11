PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen to lead Indian team at 2026 Badminton Asia Team C'ships

PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen will lead the Indian women's and men's teams respectively at the 2026 Badminton Asia Team Championships, the Badminton Association of India announced on Thursday.

India are the defending champions in the women’s category, while the men’s team had collected two bronzes in the past.

Selected on the basis of ranking, performance, and experience, the women’s team will once again be led by former world champion and two-time Olympics medallist Sindhu, while the core of the men’s team is made of the squad that clinched the 2022 Thomas Cup crown, headlined by Lakshya Sen and the Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty pairing.

"Over the last few years, Indian teams have consistently been medal contenders at the Asian and World level and this squad has the right mix of form and experience and is capable of challenging for the crown in both categories. I take this opportunity to wish them all the best for the championships," said Badminton Association of India General Secretary, Mr Sanjay Mishra.*

World no 13 Sen will be the top ranked men’s singles player in the squad that also boasts of former world no. 1 Kidambi Srikanth, the experienced HS Prannoy, rising star Ayush Shetty, and Tharun Mannepalli.

World championships bronze medallists Satwik-Chirag will be leading the doubles unit along with Guwahati Masters runners-up Sai Pratheek K and Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy, as well as Hariharan Amsakarunan.

In the women’s team, Sindhu will be supported by world junior championships silver medalist Tanvi Sharma, Unnati Hooda, Rakshita Sree Santhosh Ramraj and Malvika Bansod in singles and Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly in doubles. Priya Konjengbam, Shruti Mishra, and Tanisha Crasto complete the squad.

The 2026 Badminton Asia Team Championships will be held from 3 to 8 February, 2026.

BATC 2026 – India Team

Men: Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, Kidambi Srikanth, Prannoy HS, Tharun Mannepalli, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy, Sai Pratheek K, Hariharan Amsakarunan

Women: PV Sindhu, Unnati Hooda, Tanvi Sharma, Rakshitha Sree Santhosh Ramraj, Malvika Bansod, Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand, Priya Konjengbam, Shruti Mishra, Tanisha Crasto

