Badminton Asia Mixed Team LIVE: India v/s UAE - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

After an easy 5-0 win over Kazakhstan on Tuesday in their opening tie, India takes on hosts UAE in their second match of the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship today.

With both PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy rested for the contest, Aakarshi Kashyap and Lakshya Sen will step in for them. Chirag Shetty, too, will be in action, albeit with Dhruv Kapila. While Ashwini and Shikha will play the women's doubles.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!