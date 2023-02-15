Log In
Badminton

Badminton Asia Mixed Team LIVE: India v/s UAE - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's clash against UAE in the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships.

Lakshya Sen

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2023-02-15T18:54:55+05:30

After an easy 5-0 win over Kazakhstan on Tuesday in their opening tie, India takes on hosts UAE in their second match of the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship today.

With both PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy rested for the contest, Aakarshi Kashyap and Lakshya Sen will step in for them. Chirag Shetty, too, will be in action, albeit with Dhruv Kapila. While Ashwini and Shikha will play the women's doubles.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!

Live Updates

2023-02-15 12:25:02
Badminton Bai Lakshya Sen Chirag Shetty 
