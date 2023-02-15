Badminton
Badminton Asia Mixed Team LIVE: India v/s UAE - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
After an easy 5-0 win over Kazakhstan on Tuesday in their opening tie, India takes on hosts UAE in their second match of the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship today.
With both PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy rested for the contest, Aakarshi Kashyap and Lakshya Sen will step in for them. Chirag Shetty, too, will be in action, albeit with Dhruv Kapila. While Ashwini and Shikha will play the women's doubles.
Live Updates
- 15 Feb 2023 1:24 PM GMT
Lakshya with the lead
Lakshya Sen takes an early lead in the second game. He is up 7-2.
- 15 Feb 2023 1:20 PM GMT
Lakshya takes Game 1
Lakshya Sen bounces back well and he takes the first game 21-16 in 15 minutes. Can he wrap this up in straight games?
- 15 Feb 2023 1:11 PM GMT
Lakshya trails
A surprising start to this contest as Lakshya Sen trails 8-11 at the first mid-game break.
- 15 Feb 2023 1:07 PM GMT
Tight start!
A very tight to the contest, but Lakshya has his nose ahead at 5-4.
- 15 Feb 2023 1:01 PM GMT
FIRST UP: Lakshya Sen
Lakshya Sen will play the first match for India. He is up against Dev Vishnu.
- 15 Feb 2023 12:37 PM GMT
Goood Eveninggg!
India is all set to take on hosts UAE in the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship after an emphatic victory over Kazakhstan on Tuesday.
