Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

Badminton Asia Mixed Team LIVE: India v/s Malaysia - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's clash against Malaysia in the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships.

Badminton Asia Mixed Team LIVE: India v/s Malaysia - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
X

HS Prannoy, world rank 8, is the top ranked men's singles player from India (BAI)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 16 Feb 2023 5:03 PM GMT

After two easy 5-0 wins over Kazakhstan and UAE, India takes Malaysia in the final group game. Both teams have qualified for quarter-finals and will take on each other to decide the group winner.

There are three changes in the lineup as Aakarshi Kashyap and Lakshya Sen make way for PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy in singles while the pair of Ashwini/Shikha will make way for Treesa/Gayatri.

Rest two doubles pair of Ishaan Bhatnaga/Tanisha Castro and Chirag Shetty/Dhruv Kapila will remain same.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!

Live Updates

2023-02-16 12:23:49
>Load More
Badminton Bai HS Prannoy Chirag Shetty PV Sindhu 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X