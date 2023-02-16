Badminton
Badminton Asia Mixed Team LIVE: India v/s Malaysia - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's clash against Malaysia in the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships.
After two easy 5-0 wins over Kazakhstan and UAE, India takes Malaysia in the final group game. Both teams have qualified for quarter-finals and will take on each other to decide the group winner.
There are three changes in the lineup as Aakarshi Kashyap and Lakshya Sen make way for PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy in singles while the pair of Ashwini/Shikha will make way for Treesa/Gayatri.
Rest two doubles pair of Ishaan Bhatnaga/Tanisha Castro and Chirag Shetty/Dhruv Kapila will remain same.
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Live Updates
- 16 Feb 2023 5:03 PM GMT
Ishan/Tanisha win!
A rollercoaster of a game and Ishan/Tanisha win it by 21-19.
- 16 Feb 2023 4:51 PM GMT
Easy start for the Indian pair.
India has been superb in this match as Tanisha/Ishan display good skills to lead 13-7.
- 16 Feb 2023 4:38 PM GMT
This is a famous win.
Treesa/Gayatri have always struggled against Tan/Tinnah and this time they left no stone unturned.
This win means India has topped the group B.
- 16 Feb 2023 4:24 PM GMT
Treesa/Gayatri are leading 11-8 in the mid-game break.
The experienced Malaysian pair have fought back but Treesa/Gayatri have maintained their lead.
- 16 Feb 2023 4:18 PM GMT
Treesa/Gayatri have started well.
The Indian pair have started well and they have raced to a lead of 7-2.
- 16 Feb 2023 4:11 PM GMT
Win for the Indian pair.
Ruthless from Treesa/Gayatri and they take the first game from 23-21.