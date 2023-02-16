Badminton Asia Mixed Team LIVE: India v/s Malaysia - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

After two easy 5-0 wins over Kazakhstan and UAE, India takes Malaysia in the final group game. Both teams have qualified for quarter-finals and will take on each other to decide the group winner.

There are three changes in the lineup as Aakarshi Kashyap and Lakshya Sen make way for PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy in singles while the pair of Ashwini/Shikha will make way for Treesa/Gayatri.

Rest two doubles pair of Ishaan Bhatnaga/Tanisha Castro and Chirag Shetty/Dhruv Kapila will remain same.

