Badminton
Badminton Asia Mixed Team LIVE: India v/s Kazakhstan - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's clash against Kazakhstan at the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships 2023.
India kickstart their 2023 Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships with a clash against Kazakhstan today. The Indian challenge in the continental event will be led by PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen along with the likes of HS Prannoy and others.
Chirag Shetty, for a change, will compete in the tournament pairing with Dhruv Kapila after his usual partner Satwiksairaj Rankireddy pulled out of the event with an injury.
Live Updates
- 14 Feb 2023 7:51 AM GMT
INDIA SQUAD
India has sent a 14-member squad to Dubai for he 2023 Badminton Asia Mixed Team tournament.
Men's Singles: Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy
Women's Singles: PV Sindhu, Aakarshi Kashyap
Men's Doubles: Dhruv Kapila/Chirag Shetty, Krishna Prasad/Vishnuvardhan
Women's Doubles: Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand, Ashwini Ponappa/Shikha Gautam
Mixed Doubles: Ishaan Bhatnagar/Tanisha Crasto
- 14 Feb 2023 7:47 AM GMT
Gooood Afternooon!
The Indian shutters are all set to start their 2023 Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships today against Kazakhstan.
Drawn in Group B alongside the likes of Malaysia, UAE, and Kazakhstan - the Indians will have their task cut out in the continental tournament. Following a poor start to the season, the likes of PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and others will be eager to find their feet soon in the tournament.
