Asia Mixed Team C'ships 2023: India thrash Kazakhstan 5-0

India began their Asia Mixed Team Championships campaign with a 5-0 thrashing of Kazakhstan in a group match with star shuttlers P V Sindhu and H S Prannoy notching up easy wins here on Tuesday.

After the mixed doubles pair of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto gave India a 1-0 lead with a 21-5, 21-11 win over Makhsut Tadzhibullaev and Nargiza Rakhmetullayeva, Prannoy beat Dmitriy Panarin 21-9, 21-11 in men's singles in 24 minutes.

Sindhu then took just 20 minutes to defeat Kamila Smagulova 21-4, 21-12 and give India a 3-0 lead in the tie. The second mixed doubles pair of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala and the women's doubles duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also won their respective matches in straight games to complete the rout.

India play United Arab Emirates on Wednesday in their second Group B match. Malaysia is the other team in the group.

The top two teams from each of the four-team four groups will qualify for the quarter-finals.