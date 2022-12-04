Asia Junior Badminton Finals LIVE: India aims for three gold medals- Updates, Scores, Results, Blog

India has the opportunity to clinch three gold medals at the Asia U-17 and U-15 Junior Badminton Championship as the finals take place today. The following are the matches taking place featuring Indians:

Chung-Hsiang Yih v/s Anish Thoppani (Men's Singles U15)

Lai Po Yu/Yi-Hao Lin v/s Arsh Mohammad/Sanskar Saraswat (Men's Doubles U17)

Unnati Hooda v/s Sarunrak Vitidsarn (Women's Singles U17)

Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates!



