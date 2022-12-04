Badminton
Asia Junior Badminton Finals LIVE: India aims for three gold medals- Updates, Scores, Results, Blog
Get all your LIVE updates around the gold-medal matches at the Asia Junior Badminton U-15 and U-17 Championship right here.
India has the opportunity to clinch three gold medals at the Asia U-17 and U-15 Junior Badminton Championship as the finals take place today. The following are the matches taking place featuring Indians:
Chung-Hsiang Yih v/s Anish Thoppani (Men's Singles U15)
Lai Po Yu/Yi-Hao Lin v/s Arsh Mohammad/Sanskar Saraswat (Men's Doubles U17)
Unnati Hooda v/s Sarunrak Vitidsarn (Women's Singles U17)
Live Updates
- 4 Dec 2022 3:36 AM GMT
ANISH LOSES
He saved one match point did Anish, but that is not enough. Anish Danei Thoppani has to settle for the runner's up position in U15 Men's Singles after a 8-21, 24-22, 19-21 loss in the final.
- 4 Dec 2022 3:34 AM GMT
Anish on the backfoot
3 straight points for Yih and Anish now trails 18-20. The Chinese Taipei shuttler has two match points.
- 4 Dec 2022 3:26 AM GMT
4-straight points
4 straight points to Yih post the break, and he has drawn level at 11-11. Pressure on Anish now.
- 4 Dec 2022 3:22 AM GMT
ANISH ON THE CHARGE
He is bossing this match around now is Anish Thoppani. Leads 11-7 in the decider as we head into the change of sides. Can he wrap this up?
- 4 Dec 2022 3:13 AM GMT
Anish takes Game 2
Anish was under constant pressure, but he manages to hold on 24-22. Much like the semifinals, he has forced a decider in the final.
- 4 Dec 2022 2:58 AM GMT
Anish LEADS!
Anish, for the first time in the match, touches the double-figure mark. He goes into the second mid-game interval with an 11-8 lead.
- 4 Dec 2022 2:56 AM GMT
Much better from Anish
Anish seems to have understood what he needs to do better to stay in this contest. He is moving well now on the court, there is an increased intensity. He is up for the fight. Leads 7-5 in the second game.
- 4 Dec 2022 2:50 AM GMT
Anish surrenders Game 1
This does not look good at all for Anish Danei Thoppani as he surrenders the first game 8-21. He is struggling to keep the shuttle in play, let along put up a fight. A lot of errors from the Indian in that first game, and he has a lot to ponder about now.
- 4 Dec 2022 2:44 AM GMT
10 straight points
10-straight points from being 2-1 down to Yih and Anish goes into the mid-game interval with a massive 2-11 deficit.