Badminton
Asia Junior Badminton LIVE: Day 1 - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Day 1 of the Asia Junior U15 and U17 Badminton Tournament.
The Asia Junior U15 and U17 Badminton Tournament kick starts today in Thailand. The Indian campaign will be spearheaded by the teenage superstar Unnati Hooda in the continental event.
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Live Updates
- 29 Nov 2022 7:22 AM GMT
MS U15: Abhinav Garg WINSSS!
A stunning comeback this from the young Abhinav Garg of India. He was a game down but eventually outplays the Thailand shuttler.
Score: 14-21, 21-12, 21-14
So, 3 wins in 3 matches for India to start their Asia U15 and U17 Badminton campaign.
- 29 Nov 2022 7:20 AM GMT
MS U15: ANISH WINSSS!
Anish Thopanni advances to the next round with a hard-fought win over the shuttler from Japan.
Score: 21-16, 17-21, 21-13
- 29 Nov 2022 6:55 AM GMT
MS U15: Not the best of starts for Abhinav Garg
Garag loses the first game 21-14 against the shuttler from Thailand in their R128 clash.
- 29 Nov 2022 6:54 AM GMT
Thopanni loses Game 2
A good comeback from the Japanese the shuttler, as Anish surrenders the second game 17-21.
- 29 Nov 2022 6:43 AM GMT
MS U15: Anish Thoppani in cruise mode
India's U15 men's singles shuttler Anish Thoppani has started off well in R128. He takes the first game 21-16 against the shuttler from Japanese.
- 29 Nov 2022 5:29 AM GMT
WS U17: Anmol Kharb starts with a win
Anmol Khrab in U17 Women's Singles starts the Indian campaign at the Asia Junior Badminton 2022. The youngster starts with a win in the Round of 128 by defeating Singapore's Chujie Jennifer Wu in straight games
Score: 21-11, 21-14
A dominating start to the campaign for India.
- 29 Nov 2022 5:24 AM GMT
Gooood Morninggg!
The Indian junior shuttlers open their 2022 Asia U15 and U17 Badminton campaign today in Nonthaburi, Thailand. Stay tuned for all the latest updates!