Asia Junior Badminton C'ship: India ends campaign with three silver medals

India finishes the Asia U-17 & U-15 Junior Badminton Championship with five medals (two bronze, three silver). On Sunday, Unnati Hooda, Anish Thoppani, and the duo of Arsh Mohammad/Sanskar Saraswat clinched a silver each.

On the day of the semi-finals, Tankara Talasila of the U-15 Men's Singles and pair Bjorn Jaison/Aathish Sreenivas of the U-15 Men's Doubles won themselves a bronze medal each in their respective events.

Prior to this edition, India had six gold medals, thanks to Siril Verma (Men's Singles), Samiya Farooqui (Women's Singles), Tasnim Mir (Women's Singles), Meghana Reddy/Tasnim Mir (Women's Doubles) in the U-15 category, while MR Arjun/Chirag Shetty (Men's Doubles) and Krishna Prasad/Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (Men's Doubles) in the U-17 category.

Unfortunately, the 2022 edition couldn't see India add another gold to its all-time tally.

Thoppani made an incredible comeback in the second set by winning it 24-22, after losing the first. However, Chinese Taipei's Chung-Hsiang Yih was too good for him as he won the last set 21-19 to clinch the title.

A similar story panned out for Arsh/Sanskar who lost the first set, and then won the second to level things out. Here too, the Taipei opponents in Lai Po Yu/Yi-Hao Lin outclassed the Indians in the final set to win 24-22, and thereby the gold medal.

In the final showdown of the tournament, Unnati, after losing the first set, came back with a fury to win the second 21-9. However, a futile argument with the umpire over a challenge seemed to shift her focus as home favourite Sarunrak Vitidsarn won 21-14 in the final set to win the match.