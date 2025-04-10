Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

Badminton Asia Championships Live: PV Sindhu in action in second round - Blog, Scores, Updates

Catch all the live action from the second round of the 2025 Badminton Asia Championships in Ningbo, China, on Thursday.

PV Sindhu, All England Open Badminton Championships 2025
X

PV Sindhu bowed out in the first round of the All England Open Badminton Championships 2025 on Wednesday. (File photo)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 10 April 2025 5:43 AM GMT

Badminton Asia Championships Live: Indian shuttlers will continue their campaign in the second round of the 2025 Badminton Asia Championships in Ningbo, China, on Thursday.

PV Sindhu will be the biggest name on the second day of the competition, where she is taking on her arch-rival and one of the renowned shuttlers, Akane Yamaguchi of Japan, in the second round.

After Lakshya Sen's exit, Priyanshu Rajawat and Kiran George will lead India's challenge in the men's singles department. Meanwhile, the pairing of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto will be competing in mixed doubles.

Catch all the live updates here:

Live Updates

2025-04-10 04:30:23
BadmintonPV SindhuLive Blog
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
sidekick