Badminton Asia Championships Live: PV Sindhu in action in second round - Blog, Scores, Updates
Catch all the live action from the second round of the 2025 Badminton Asia Championships in Ningbo, China, on Thursday.
Badminton Asia Championships Live: Indian shuttlers will continue their campaign in the second round of the 2025 Badminton Asia Championships in Ningbo, China, on Thursday.
PV Sindhu will be the biggest name on the second day of the competition, where she is taking on her arch-rival and one of the renowned shuttlers, Akane Yamaguchi of Japan, in the second round.
After Lakshya Sen's exit, Priyanshu Rajawat and Kiran George will lead India's challenge in the men's singles department. Meanwhile, the pairing of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto will be competing in mixed doubles.
Catch all the live updates here:
Live Updates
- 10 April 2025 5:43 AM GMT
Kiran George put up a brilliant fight against the former world champion Kunlavut
Kiran took the early lead in the match to take the opening game wth the score of 21-19 against the world no.5 Kulavut Vitisdarn of Thailand.
Kunlavut bounced back in the second game and forced a decider, clinching the game by 21-13.
The final game is underway. Will the young Indian pull off a Big Upset?
- 10 April 2025 5:30 AM GMT
Dhruv-Tanisha advanced to the quarterfinals with a three-game victory
The Indian mixed doubles pairing of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto continued to impress at the Badminton Asia Championships, confirming their place in the quarterfinal with a three-game win.
They got the better of the Chinese Taipei pair of Hong Wei Ye and Nicole Gonzales Chan in the second round and are now just one win away from the prestigious Asian Medal.
Final Score: Dhruv-Tanisha (IND) 12-21, 21-16, 21-18 Ye-Chan (TPE)