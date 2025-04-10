Badminton Asia Championships Live: PV Sindhu in action in second round - Blog, Scores, Updates

Badminton Asia Championships Live: Indian shuttlers will continue their campaign in the second round of the 2025 Badminton Asia Championships in Ningbo, China, on Thursday.

PV Sindhu will be the biggest name on the second day of the competition, where she is taking on her arch-rival and one of the renowned shuttlers, Akane Yamaguchi of Japan, in the second round.

After Lakshya Sen's exit, Priyanshu Rajawat and Kiran George will lead India's challenge in the men's singles department. Meanwhile, the pairing of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto will be competing in mixed doubles.

Catch all the live updates here: