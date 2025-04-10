Badminton Asia C'ships: Dhruv-Tanisha into quarterfinal, PV Sindhu exits

The horrible run of Indian shuttlers continued this year as India had only one victory in the second round of the 2025 Badminton Asia Championships in Ningbo, China, on Thursday.

India's biggest hope for the day, PV Sindhu, faced a tough three-game (11-21, 21-16, 16-21) defeat to Akane Yamaguchi of Japan, ending her campaign at the championships.

India, however, had a good start to the day as the Indian mixed doubles pairing of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto registered a good win in the second round against the Chinese Taipei pair.

The Indian duo came from behind after losing the opening game to win the match against the pairing of Hong Wei Ye and Nicole Gonzales Chan in tight three-games, 12-21, 21-16, 21-18.

They are now one win away from their maiden Asian Championships medal, where they will take on the Hong Kong pair of Chun Man Tang and Ying Suet Tse in the quarterfinal on Friday.

DhruvTanisha Won 🤩❤️

Happy For Them



QF vs Tang Chun Man / Tse Ying Tsuet 🇭🇰

Best Wishes To DhruvTanisha For The Quarterfinal Match 😇✨#BAC2025 #BadmintonAsiaChampionship2025 https://t.co/hHWMYIRR2Q pic.twitter.com/KrFxqQYkjm — Badminton Media (@BadmintonMedia1) April 10, 2025

Meanwhile, the two Indian shuttlers in the men's singles category, Kiran George and Priyanshu Rajawat, also had a second round exit, ending India's campaign in this discipline.

Kiran fought well but went down against the reigning world champion Kulanvut Vitisdarn in three tight games, while Priyanshu bowed down against Kodai Naraoka of Japan in straight games.