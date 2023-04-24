Badminton Asia C'ships: Preview, India squad, Draws, Schedule, Where to Watch, LIVE Stream

The 2023 Badminton Asia Championships is all set to begin in Dubai from Tuesday. This will be the 40th edition of the prestigious continental competition.

India has so far bagged a total of 17 medals, including a solitary gold in the tournament. That gold medal too came way back in the year 1965 from men's singles shuttler Dinesh Khanna.

India will hope for a much improved show from their shuttlers - a majority of whom have struggled badly for rhythm and form in 2023 so far.

Here is all you need to know about the 2023 Badminton Asia Championships:

Indian Squad

Men's Singles: HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen

Women's Singles: PV Sindhu, Malvika Bansod, Aakarshi Kashyap, Saina Nehwal

Men's Doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, Arjun MR/Dhurv Kapila, Krishna Prasad/Vishnuvardhan

Women's Doubles: Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly, Ashwini Bhat/Shikha Gautam

Mixed Doubles: Ashwini Ponappa/Sumeeth Reddy, Juhi Dewangan/Venkat Gaurav, Rohan Kapoor/Sikki Reddy, Nithin HV/Poorvisha Ram

Draws

Lakshya Sen vs Loh Kean Yew



Kidambi Srikanth vs Adnan Ebrahim HS Prannoy vs Phone Pyae Naing. Malvika Bansod vs Akane Yamaguchi PV Sindhu vs Wen Chi Hsu Aakarshi Kashyap vs Ratchanok Intanon Saina Nehwal vs Qualifier Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Tan Kian Meng/Tan Wee Kiong

Krishna Prasad Garaga/Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala vs Takuro Hoki/Yugo Kobayashi MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila vs ONG Yew Sin/Teo Ee Yi. Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand vs Lanny Tria Mayasari/Ribka Sugiarto Ashwini Bhat K/Shikha Gautam vs Meilysa Trias Puspitasari/Rachel Allessya Rose.

Schedule

The 2023 Badminton Asia Championships will be played from 25th April 2023 to 30th April 2023.

Where to Watch?

You can catch all the LIVE action from the 2023 Badminton Asia Championships in the Badminton Asia YouTube channel.



