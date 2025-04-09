Badminton
Badminton Asia C'ships Live: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu in action, HS Prannoy exits - Blog, Scores, Updates
Catch all the live action from the first round of the 2025 Badminton Asia Championships in Ningbo, China.
Badminton Asia Championships Live: The top Indian shuttlers will be in action for the first-round matches of the 2025 Badminton Asia Championships in Ningbo, China, on Wednesday.
India has sent a depleted squad at the Championships because of the injury issues of a couple of players. PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen will be the few big names who will lead the Indian contingent at the event.
PV Sindhu will start her campaign with the first-round match against Ester Wardoyo of Indonesia, whereas Lakshya will be up against Lee Chia-hao of Chinese Taipei in his first-round match-up.
Catch all the live updates here:
Live Updates
- 9 April 2025 7:15 AM GMT
Priya-Shruti exited in the first round
The Indian women's doubles pair of Priya Devi and Shruti Mishra had a first-round exit from the Asian Championships, losing a straight-game match to the Chinese Taipei pair.
Final Score: Priya-Shruti (IND) 11-21, 13-21 Sung-Chien (TPE)
- 9 April 2025 6:00 AM GMT
Up Next: WD - Priya-Shruti (IND) Vs Sung-Chien (TPE) at 12:30 PM IST
This is the second meeting between the two pairs.
Sung and Chien got the better of the young Indian pair in their last meeting in the first round of the 2024 Kohsiung Masters, winning the match in straight games: 21-16, 21-8.
- 9 April 2025 5:20 AM GMT
Here is the schedule for the remaining Indian matches of the day
Eight matches are remaining for the Indian shuttlers on Wednesday, which include two doubles and six in the singles category.
Schedule:
- 9 April 2025 5:00 AM GMT
HS Prannoy exits in the first round, losing a three-game match to Lu Guang Zu of China
The former medalist and Olympian HS Prannoy could not cross the opening hurdle and faced a tight three-game (16-21, 21-12, 11-21) defeat to the Chinese shuttler in the round of 32.
- 9 April 2025 4:50 AM GMT
Mixed doubles pair of Dhruv-Tanisha start with a win on the first day
The Indian mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto reached the second round of the Championships on Tuesday with a three-game win against Malaysia’s Hoo Pang Ron and Cheng Su Yin.
Following them, another Indian pair of Ashith Surya and Amrutha Pramuthesh also put on a dominant display, defeating Sri Lankan qualifiers to reach the second round.
Here are the details of the first day of the competition: