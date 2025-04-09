Badminton Asia C'ships Live: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu in action, HS Prannoy exits - Blog, Scores, Updates

Badminton Asia Championships Live: The top Indian shuttlers will be in action for the first-round matches of the 2025 Badminton Asia Championships in Ningbo, China, on Wednesday.

India has sent a depleted squad at the Championships because of the injury issues of a couple of players. PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen will be the few big names who will lead the Indian contingent at the event.

PV Sindhu will start her campaign with the first-round match against Ester Wardoyo of Indonesia, whereas Lakshya will be up against Lee Chia-hao of Chinese Taipei in his first-round match-up.

Catch all the live updates here: