Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Badminton
Badminton Asia C'ships finals LIVE: Satwik/Chirag in action- Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE action from finals of Badminton Asia Championships 2023.
Indian men's doubles duo of Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will take on Ong Sin Yew and Teo Ee Yi in the finals of Badminton Asia Championships.
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
2023-04-30 11:52:28
- 30 April 2023 1:38 PM GMT
Satwik/Chirag needs to avoid errors.
A very basic error from Satwik as the Malaysian pair lead 12-10.
- 30 April 2023 1:35 PM GMT
Three point lead for the Malaysian pair.
The last stretch as both the pair change court and we are minutes away from finding who will be the champion of Asia.
- 30 April 2023 1:32 PM GMT
Unforced errors can prove costly.
The Indian pair has made back-to-back errors and the Malaysian pair take a lead of three points.
- 30 April 2023 1:23 PM GMT
Satwik-Chirag win 21-17.
We are off to a decider as Satwik/Chirag win the second game 21-17.
- 30 April 2023 1:11 PM GMT
Five points lead to the Malaysian pair.
The pair of Ong and Teo go into the mid-game break with a lead of 11-6.
Can the Indian pair force decider?
- 30 April 2023 1:06 PM GMT
Big lead for the Malaysian pair.
The Malaysian pair lead 7-3 in the second game and the Indian pair needs a comeback.
Next Story