Badminton

Badminton Asia C'Ships'24 LIVE: Lakshya in action, Priyanshu, Aakarshi lose in R32 - Scores, Updates, Blog

Catch the live updates of Indian shuttlers' performances in Round of 32 of Badminton Asia Championships in Ningbo, China, on Wednesday.

Lakshya Sen
FILE PHOTO: Lakshya Sen in action at Asian Games in September 2023. (Photo credit: AP)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 10 April 2024 2:45 AM GMT

In the first round of Badminton Asia Championships 2024 on Wednesday, several top Indian shuttlers will be in action.

While Aakarshi Kashyap will face Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in Round of 32, Priyanshu Rajawat will have his task cut out against Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia.

Besides Priyanshu, Lakshya, Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy will be playing their men's singles today.

In women's singles, PV Sindhu will begin her campaign against Goh Jin Wei.

In women's doubles, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will kick off their campaign among others.

Catch live updates:

Live Updates

2024-04-10 00:53:04
BadmintonPV SindhuKidambi SrikanthLakshya SenHS Prannoy
