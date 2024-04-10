Badminton
Badminton Asia C'Ships'24 LIVE: Lakshya in action, Priyanshu, Aakarshi lose in R32 - Scores, Updates, Blog
Catch the live updates of Indian shuttlers' performances in Round of 32 of Badminton Asia Championships in Ningbo, China, on Wednesday.
In the first round of Badminton Asia Championships 2024 on Wednesday, several top Indian shuttlers will be in action.
While Aakarshi Kashyap will face Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in Round of 32, Priyanshu Rajawat will have his task cut out against Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia.
Besides Priyanshu, Lakshya, Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy will be playing their men's singles today.
In women's singles, PV Sindhu will begin her campaign against Goh Jin Wei.
In women's doubles, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will kick off their campaign among others.
Catch live updates:
Live Updates
- 10 April 2024 2:39 AM GMT
Next up: Lakshya Sen vs Shi Yu Qi
World no. 13 Lakshya Sen will face off against world no. 2 Shi Yu Qi in their first-round match at the Badminton Asia Championships 2024.
In the women's doubles R32 match, Panda sisters - Rutuparna and Swetaparna - will take on world no. 7 Zhang Shu Xian and Zheng Yu of China.
Both matches are expected to start at 9:30 AM IST.
- 10 April 2024 2:37 AM GMT
Priyanshu loses in straight games, makes 1st round exit
Lee wins the second game 21-13 as Priyanshu finds the net.
Priyanshu makes a first round.
Final result: Lee Jii Zia beats Priyanshu Rajawat 21-9, 21-13 in 39 minutes.
- 10 April 2024 2:35 AM GMT
Lee on game point
Priyanshu's return finds the net as Lee is match point at 20-13.
- 10 April 2024 2:32 AM GMT
Game 2: A point for Priyanshu
Lee runs into the net, and Priyanshu wins a point to trail 11-18.
- 10 April 2024 2:31 AM GMT
Game 2: Priyanshu's smash goes wide
Lee takes an 18-10 lead in the second game.
- 10 April 2024 2:30 AM GMT
Game 2: Priyanshu goes wide
Lee claims a 17-10 lead in the second game.
- 10 April 2024 2:29 AM GMT
Game 2: Lee gains a seven-point lead
Lee leads 16-9.
- 10 April 2024 2:23 AM GMT
Game 2: Priyanshu wins three points in a row
He now trails 6-9.