Badminton Asia C'Ships'24 LIVE: Lakshya in action, Priyanshu, Aakarshi lose in R32 - Scores, Updates, Blog

In the first round of Badminton Asia Championships 2024 on Wednesday, several top Indian shuttlers will be in action.

While Aakarshi Kashyap will face Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in Round of 32, Priyanshu Rajawat will have his task cut out against Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia.

Besides Priyanshu, Lakshya, Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy will be playing their men's singles today.

In women's singles, PV Sindhu will begin her campaign against Goh Jin Wei.

In women's doubles, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will kick off their campaign among others.

Catch live updates: