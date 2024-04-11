Olympics Begin In
Badminton Asia C'Ships Live: Ashwini-Tanisha, PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, in action - Blog, Scores, Updates, Results

Catch all the live coverage of Indian shuttlers' performances in Round of 16 of Badminton Asia Championships in Ningbo, China, on Thursday.

HS Prannoy and PV Sindhu (credits: BAI Media)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 11 April 2024 7:38 AM GMT

Badminton Asia C'Ships Live: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy and Ashwini-Tanisha are the only Indians left in the second round of Badminton Asia Championships, after a gloomy first round action from Indian shuttlers.

HS Prannoy will be in action against Lin Chun Yi of Chinese Taipei in men singles today. In women's singles, PV Sindhu will be up against against Han Yue of China.

In women's doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto will kick off their campaign after a walkover in the first round.

Catch live updates:


Live Updates

2024-04-11 06:30:46
BadmintonPV SindhuHS PrannoyAshwini Ponappa
