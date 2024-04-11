Badminton Asia C'Ships Live: Ashwini-Tanisha, PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, in action - Blog, Scores, Updates, Results

Badminton Asia C'Ships Live: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy and Ashwini-Tanisha are the only Indians left in the second round of Badminton Asia Championships, after a gloomy first round action from Indian shuttlers.

HS Prannoy will be in action against Lin Chun Yi of Chinese Taipei in men singles today. In women's singles, PV Sindhu will be up against against Han Yue of China.

In women's doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto will kick off their campaign after a walkover in the first round.

