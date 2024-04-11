Badminton
Badminton Asia C'Ships Live: Ashwini-Tanisha, PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, in action - Blog, Scores, Updates, Results
Catch all the live coverage of Indian shuttlers' performances in Round of 16 of Badminton Asia Championships in Ningbo, China, on Thursday.
Badminton Asia C'Ships Live: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy and Ashwini-Tanisha are the only Indians left in the second round of Badminton Asia Championships, after a gloomy first round action from Indian shuttlers.
HS Prannoy will be in action against Lin Chun Yi of Chinese Taipei in men singles today. In women's singles, PV Sindhu will be up against against Han Yue of China.
In women's doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto will kick off their campaign after a walkover in the first round.
Catch live updates:
Live Updates
- 11 April 2024 7:38 AM GMT
A good lead for Japanese pair in the second game
Game-2: Ashwini-Tanisha 2-6 Nami-Shida
- 11 April 2024 7:32 AM GMT
Nami-Shida wins the first game after continuous errors from Indian
Game-1: Ashwini-Tanisha 17-21 Nami-Shida
- 11 April 2024 7:30 AM GMT
Excellent comeback by Japanese pair to level the scores
Game-1: Ashwini-Tanisha 17-17 Nami-Shida
- 11 April 2024 7:26 AM GMT
Nami finds the net, Indians are four points away from the game
Game-1: Ashwini-Tanisha 17-12 Nami-Shida
- 11 April 2024 7:21 AM GMT
Ashwini played a beautiful cross court drop to extend the lead
Game-1: Ashwini-Tanisha 15-7 Nami-Shida
- 11 April 2024 7:19 AM GMT
Ashwini-Tanisha goes into mid-game with a slight lead
Game-1: Ashwini-Tanisha 11-7 Nami-Shida
- 11 April 2024 7:13 AM GMT
Ashwini Tanisha had an early lead in the game
Game-1: Ashwini-Tanisha 6-4 Nami-Shida