Badminton Asia Championships: A look at all Indian medallists in history

﻿﻿﻿The Badminton Asia Championships have a history of more than six decades, dating back to 1962 when the first edition was held.

Between 1962 and 2022, 39 editions of the Badminton Asia Individual Championships have been conducted and India has won a single gold and 17 bronze medals overall. In addition to these, India has also won a silver out of five invitational Asian championships.

Here is the list of the Indian players who have won medals in the Badminton Asia Championships:



Men's Singles

1. Dinesh Khanna (1965, 1969)

﻿Dinesh Khanna was the first player from India to win gold in Badminton Asia Championships by defeating Thailand's Sangob Rattanusorn. He then followed it up with a bronze in 1969, when he became the first Indian player to win consecutive medals at the continental event.

﻿2. Suresh Goel (1969)

He was the first player from India to win a bronze medal in the Badminton Asian Championships when he achieved the feat in 1965. Moreover, Goel was also a five-time national champion, not only in singles but also in the doubles category.

3. Prakash Padukone (1976)

A former world no.1 in the sport, Prakash Padukone won a bronze medal at the Badminton Asia Championships in 1976. He was the first Indian to win the All England open.

4.Pullela Gopichand(2000)



Pullela Gopichand won won a bronze at the Asian tournament in 2000 and is also the second Indian to win the All England Open Badminton Championships in 2001.

5.Anup Sridhar(2007)

He was the fourth Indian to win a medal at Badminton Asia Championships after claiming bronze in 2007. Anup Sridhar's highest world rank was number 24.

6.H.S Prannoy (2018)

The Commonwealth Games bronze medalist, also secured a bronze at the Badminton Asia Championships in 2018. Currently, Prannoy is amongst one of the best players in the country.

Women's Singles

7. Meena Shah(1965)

﻿Meena was the first Indian woman to win a medal at the Badminton Asia Championships. She won a bronze in 1965.

8. Saina Nehwal ( 2010,2016& 2018)

Saina Nehwal has been one of the most successful Indian shuttlers. She is a certified legend, who has won medals at almost all the major events on the world tour and she is also a former world number 1.

In the Badminton Asia championships, Nehwal has bagged three bronze medals - one each in 2010, 2016, and 2018.

9. P.V Sindhu(2014&2022)

PV Sindhu shot to fame with a bronze medal at the 2014 Badminton Asia Championships. She eventually added one more medal to her kitty in the 2022 edition.

Men's Doubles

10. Dipu Ghosh and Raman Ghosh(1971)

Dipu Ghosh and Raman Ghosh also known as the Ghosh brothers were one of the best pairs of their time. They were the first men's doubles pair from India to win a bronze at the Badminton Asia Championships.

11. Syed Modi and Prakash Padukone(1978)

Two of the greatest singles player in Indian badminton history, Syed Modi and Prakash Padukone combined to win the Badminton Asia Championships bronze in 1978.

Women's Doubles



12. Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa( 2014)

One of the best Indian women's doubles pair of all time, Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa, won the Asia Championships bronze in 2014. They are still the only women's doubles pair from the country to achieve the feat.

Mixed Doubles

18. Owen Roncon & Sarojini Apte; A.I. Sheikh & Achala Karnik (1965)

The pair of Owen/Sarajini and Sheik/Karnik both won a bronze each in the 1965 Badminton Asia Championship.



























