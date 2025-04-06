Who are India's most successful shuttlers at Badminton Asia Championships?

The Badminton Asia Championships is the most prestigious continental competition in the sport. Held for the first time in 1962, the tournament became an annual affair since 1991.

The latest edition of the Badminton Asia Championships is all set to kickstart from Tuesday in Ningbo, China. It will be the 42nd edition of the competition.

In the 41 editions of the tournament so far, India has bagged 2 gold and 17 bronze medals so far.

Here, we take a look at India's shuttlers at this continental event:

Dinesh Khanna (1965, 1969)

Dinesh Khanna became the first Indian to win a gold medal at the Badminton Asia Championships, when he beat Thailand's Sangob Rattanusorn in the men's singles final back in 1965.

He followed it up with a bronze medal in 1969, becoming the first from the country to win two medals at the Badminton Asia Championships.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty (2023)

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty not only ended India's gold medal drought at the Badminton Asia Championships but also became the country's first men's doubles pair to win a medal in the tournament.

They achieved this feat in 2023, beating Malaysia's Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi in the final.

Saina Nehwal (2010, 2016 & 2018)

Saina Nehwal, a prominent figure in Indian badminton, has achieved remarkable success, securing medals at nearly all major global tournaments.

In the Badminton Asia Championships, Nehwal has secured three bronze medals, winning one in each in 2010, 2016, and 2018.

Nehwal is the only Indian to win three medals at the Badminton Asia Championships.

PV Sindhu (2014 & 2022)

The double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu has also medalled twice at the Badminton Asia Championships. A teenaged Sindhu won the first of those - a bronze back in 2014 in women's singles.

She repeated the feat eight years later, finishing third once again.



