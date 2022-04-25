CWG Begin In
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
 
Sec
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

Badminton Asia Championships 2022: Preview, India Squad, Schedule, Where to Watch, Live Stream

All you need to know about the Badminton Asia Championships 2022 where PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth will be leading the charge.

PV Sindhu Lakshya Sen Korea Open 2022
X

PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen  (Source: Getty, BAI)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-04-25T15:45:18+05:30

The Badminton Asia Championships will be held from 26th April 2022 to 1st May 2022 in Manila Philippines. Returning to the fold after a gap of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the continental tournament is expected to have every top shuttler from Asia in action.


Here we bring to you everything you need to know about the Badminton Asia Championships 2022:

Indian Squad:

After multiple last-minute withdrawals this is how the Indian squad shapes up for the Badminton Asia Championships 2022:

Men's Singles: Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, Sai Praneeth

Women's Singles: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Aakarshi Kashyap, Malvika Bansod

Men's Doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty, Dhruv Kapila-Arjun MR, Manu Attri-Sumeet Reddy, Krishna-Vishnuvardhan

Women's Doubles: Ashwini Bhatt-Shikha Gautam, Simran-Ritika

Mixed Doubles: Ishaan Bhatnagar-Tanisha Crasto, Venkat Gaurav Prasad-Juhi Dewangan

Schedule

26th April 2022 - Qualification and Preliminary Rounds

27th April 2022 - Preliminary Rounds

28th April 2022 - Round of 16

29th April 2022 - Quarterfinals

30th April 2022 - Semifinals

1st May 2022 - Finals

Where to Watch?

You can catch all the action from the Badminton Asia Championships at on Sony Ten 2 in India.

LIVE Streaming

Alternatively you can also watch all the live action on OTT platform Sony Liv.

Badminton Bai 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X