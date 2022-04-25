Badminton Asia Championships 2022: Preview, India Squad, Schedule, Where to Watch, Live Stream

The Badminton Asia Championships will be held from 26th April 2022 to 1st May 2022 in Manila Philippines. Returning to the fold after a gap of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the continental tournament is expected to have every top shuttler from Asia in action.

Finally, tomorrow is the day that we have all been waiting for 🔥🏸



The tournament to crown Asia's best players is about to begin. Stay tuned for tomorrow's competition! 💪🏻#Badminton #BadmintonAsia #BAC2022 pic.twitter.com/1veXZ121gA — Badminton Asia (@Badminton_Asia) April 25, 2022





Here we bring to you everything you need to know about the Badminton Asia Championships 2022:

Indian Squad:

After multiple last-minute withdrawals this is how the Indian squad shapes up for the Badminton Asia Championships 2022:

Men's Singles: Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, Sai Praneeth

Women's Singles: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Aakarshi Kashyap, Malvika Bansod

Men's Doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty, Dhruv Kapila-Arjun MR, Manu Attri-Sumeet Reddy, Krishna-Vishnuvardhan

Women's Doubles: Ashwini Bhatt-Shikha Gautam, Simran-Ritika

Mixed Doubles: Ishaan Bhatnagar-Tanisha Crasto, Venkat Gaurav Prasad-Juhi Dewangan

Schedule

26th April 2022 - Qualification and Preliminary Rounds

27th April 2022 - Preliminary Rounds

28th April 2022 - Round of 16

29th April 2022 - Quarterfinals

30th April 2022 - Semifinals

1st May 2022 - Finals

Where to Watch?

You can catch all the action from the Badminton Asia Championships at on Sony Ten 2 in India.

LIVE Streaming

Alternatively you can also watch all the live action on OTT platform Sony Liv.