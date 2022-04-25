Badminton
Badminton Asia Championships 2022: Preview, India Squad, Schedule, Where to Watch, Live Stream
All you need to know about the Badminton Asia Championships 2022 where PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth will be leading the charge.
The Badminton Asia Championships will be held from 26th April 2022 to 1st May 2022 in Manila Philippines. Returning to the fold after a gap of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the continental tournament is expected to have every top shuttler from Asia in action.
Here we bring to you everything you need to know about the Badminton Asia Championships 2022:
Indian Squad:
After multiple last-minute withdrawals this is how the Indian squad shapes up for the Badminton Asia Championships 2022:
Men's Singles: Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, Sai Praneeth
Women's Singles: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Aakarshi Kashyap, Malvika Bansod
Men's Doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty, Dhruv Kapila-Arjun MR, Manu Attri-Sumeet Reddy, Krishna-Vishnuvardhan
Women's Doubles: Ashwini Bhatt-Shikha Gautam, Simran-Ritika
Mixed Doubles: Ishaan Bhatnagar-Tanisha Crasto, Venkat Gaurav Prasad-Juhi Dewangan
Schedule
26th April 2022 - Qualification and Preliminary Rounds
27th April 2022 - Preliminary Rounds
28th April 2022 - Round of 16
29th April 2022 - Quarterfinals
30th April 2022 - Semifinals
1st May 2022 - Finals
Where to Watch?
You can catch all the action from the Badminton Asia Championships at on Sony Ten 2 in India.
LIVE Streaming
Alternatively you can also watch all the live action on OTT platform Sony Liv.