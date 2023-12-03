Syed Modi India International: Ashwini/Tanisha lost in women’s doubles final

It was heartbreak for the Indian badminton fans as the women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponappa and Tanisha Crasto lost in the final of Syed Modi India International on Sunday.

The lone Indian representation in the finals of the BWF Super 300 tournament, Ashwini/Tanisha lost lost 14-21 21-17 15-21 against third seeds Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi of Japan in a 77-minute clash to make a creditable runner-up finish.

The seventh seeded Indians made good starts but couldn't sustain the pressure in the opening game.

Tanisha was mind-blowing in the front court and produced some precise placements in the opening where the Indian pair had a lead of 7-4.

Despite leading at the mid-game break with Ashwini’s smashes, the Indian pair fell to unforced errors after the break.

The Japanese pair raced to a lead of 18-12 eventually closing the game at 21-14.

Tanisha and Ashwini end their brilliant run at Syed Modi India International as Runners-up 💥🏸



We're proud of you girls❤️✨



📸: @badmintonphoto#IndiaontheRise#Badminton pic.twitter.com/E8LnPyoTFo — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) December 3, 2023

Ashwini, 36, and 20-year-old Tanisha, who started playing together only in January this year, roared back into the contest after winning the second game.

The Indian pair once again made a good start to the second game, leading 6-3.

The home shuttlers tried to target the body, and use flick serve but Tanisha often struggled to reach the shuttler on the sidelines and also committed a couple of service errors, allowing Rin and Kie make it 7-8.

The Indians managed to eke out an 11-9 lead at the interval.

Ashwini’s smash and her flat serves were crucial as the Indians led 16-11 and maintained their four-point lead to win the second game 21-17.

In the decider, Rin and Kie came out all cylinders blazing, zooming to 8-1 in a jiffy. However, the Indians fought back from 1-8 down in the decider to 13-15 before the World No. 15 Japanese marched ahead.

The duo won the Abu Dhabi Masters Super 100 title earlier in the year and this title would have marked their first BWF World Tour title.