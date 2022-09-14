Ashwini Ponnappa to stop pairing with Sikki Reddy, will focus on mixed doubles: Reports

Indian badminton veteran Ashwini Ponappa is looking for new challenges and will end her partnership with N. Sikki Reddy in women's doubles, as revealed by The Indian Express, in an interaction.

Former World Championships bronze medallist, Ashwini partnered with Sikki Reddy to win bronze at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and were part of the gold-winning mixed team at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Ashwini and Sikki have had their share of triumphs with a quarterfinal run at the All England Open and qualifying for the World Tour Finals as well as a pair but of late, the pairing haven't been able to strike old magic on the court, with a lot of early exits in the last few tournaments.

Known for her legendary partnership with Jwala Gutta, Ashwini is looking to focus more on mixed doubles now with youngster Sai Pratheek. The 22-year-old Sai Pratheek plays with Ishan Bhatnagar in men's doubles.

Before this, Ashwini played mixed doubles with current World No. 7 men's doubles player Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and together, they also won bronze at the 2018 Commonwealth Games too.

Taking a brief break now, Ashwini, who paired with B. Sumeeth Reddy at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in July-August this year, wants to give mixed doubles a focused try and is hoping to have a good run before taking any more concrete decisions.

