₹1.5 crore and the Ponnappa Vs Media battle

Indian badminton star Ashwini Ponnappa, who represented India in women's doubles alongside Tanisha Crasto at the Paris Olympics 2024, today lashed out at the media for what she called incorrect facts.

New reports stated that Ponnappa and Crasto received ₹1.5 crore each in support of their Olympics campaign. The badminton star, however, vehemently denied having received such monetary support.

'Haven't received this money'

In a social media post, Ponnappa categorically stated an article stated lies.

"How can an article be written without getting facts right? How can this lie be written? Received 1.5 CR each? From whom? For what ? I haven't received this money."

I was not even part of any organisation or TOPS for funding.https://t.co/l7gb1C36Tf @PTI_News — Ashwini Ponnappa (@P9Ashwini) August 13, 2024

Ponnappa further clarified that she was only included in the TOPS scheme after meeting the selection criteria for the Paris 2024 Games. Her inclusion in the scheme was solely for the period leading up to the Olympics.



“The real facts are I am “not funded” by any organisation. I was included in TOPS after our qualification, that too for the duration till the Olympics only.”

The badminton player also highlights a critical issue regarding support personnel. Despite their integral role, Ponnappa notes that her doubles coach, an essential part of the team, was not permitted to travel with them to the tournaments.

"The fact is, as far as support goes, we wanted our doubles coach, who is such an integral part of our doubles team, to travel with us, and we were denied this.”

The media clarifies

PTI, however, was quick to respond and said that the data used was sourced from the Sports Ministry.

"The data used in the report was quoted from a Sports Ministry document called 'Pathway to Paris' detailing the funding of all athletes who qualified for the Olympics."

The data used in the report was quoted from a Sports Ministry document called 'Pathway to Paris' detailing the funding of all the athletes who qualified for the Olympics.



The Bridge did reach out to Ponnappa but the badminton star was unable to speak owing to her travels.

The Ponnappa-Crasto duo were unable to register any victories at Paris and were eliminated in the group stage of Paris 2024.

Following this, Ponnappa announced that she was retiring from competitive badminton.



The Paris appearance was Ashwini Ponnappa's third outing an an Olympic games after London 2012 and Rio 2016.

In 2011, the Ashwini-Gutta pair made history by becoming the first Indian doubles pair to win a medal at the Badmintion World Championships, securing a bronze in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.