Ashmita Chaliha's dream run at Thailand Masters ends in semifinal defeat

Ashmita Chaliha's dream run at the Thailand Masters Super 300 ended in a straight-game defeat in the semifinal in Bangkok on Saturday.



The world no. 61 Ashmita, who became the only Indian women's singles player other than Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu to reach the last four on the BWF World Tour on Friday, went down to world no. 17 and local star Supanida Katethong.

In a match between two left-handers, Katethong prevailed 12-21, 13-21 in 35 minutes with eight game points in the second game.

The weariness in Ashmita was visible as she entered the match after playing two consecutive three-gamers.

In the quarterfinals, Ashmita prevailed over Ester Nurumi Tri Wardoyo 21-14, 19-21, 21-13 in a 57-minute contest, reaching the last-four stage at a Super 300 event for the first time in her career.



But in the final, Katethong's clever play at the net after pushing Ashmita to the backcourt proved to be the difference.

The sign of brilliance in Ashmita's play was visible but Katethong, supported by Thai supporters, came out as the better player with her swift movement and change of pace.

Katetgong's intent to dominate the rally also went in her favour as Ashmita looked slow on her feet against the nippy player.

Katethong will play Aya Ahori of Japan, who beat top-seeded Thai shuttler Busnan Ongbamrungphan in the other semifinal, in the final.