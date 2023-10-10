Artic Open Badminton: Lakshya Sen, Satwik/Chirag withdraw, PV Sindhu in action

Indian shuttlers Lakshya Sen, Satwik Rankireddy, and Chirag Shetty decided to withdraw from the BWF Super 500 event Arctic Open that is scheduled to start on Tuesday.

Along with Lakshya and the pair of Satwik/Chirag, Priyanshu Rajawat, the men's pair of MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila and the women's duo of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly also pulled out.

Kidambi Srikanth and PV Sindhu remain the big Indian names in the tournament and the likes of Mithun Manjunath, Kiran George, Rutuparna Panda/Sriparna Panda, and Tanisha Crasto/Ashwini Ponappa will be part of the main draw.

In men's singles, Kidambi Srikanth will start against Max Weisskirchen of Germany in his first match and has a possible match-up with World Champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the quarter-finals.

Mithun Manjunath and Kiran George will start their campaigns against Weng Hong Yang and Toma Popov Junior respectively.

PV Sindhu will face a familiar foe in Nozomi Okuhara in the first round and will look to start on a winning note. Malvika Bansod will face Supainda Katethong of Thailand and Aakarshi Kashyap will face Lianne Tan of Belgium.



In women's doubles, Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponappa will start their campaign against the fifth-seeded Japanese pair of Rena Miyaura and Ayako Sakurmoto while the Panda sisters, Rutaparna and Swetaparna take on seventh-seed Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning.

Coming on the back of a historic badminton campaign at the Game, the Indian women's shuttler will draw inspiration from the medals in Hangzhou, China, and perform better.