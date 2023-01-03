Badminton: Arjun MR-Dhruv Kapila to miss 2023 Malaysia Open due to injury

The Indian badminton men's doubles pair of Arjun MR and Dhruv Kapila will miss the Malaysia Open Super 1000, which is the 2023 BWF World Tour season opener.

This withdrawal is due to an injury which Arjun picked up during the 2022 French Open last year. The duo has also pulled out of the Badminton Asia Championships trials due to the same reason.

"I felt I had recovered but I felt discomfort again while we started training a few weeks back, so now I am in Mumbai to address it. It is nothing major, I have been advised to start rehab," Arjun was quoted as saying by PTI.

This also leaves Arjun and Dhruv in doubt for the 2023 India Open in Delhi, which has been promoted to a Super 750 event starting this year.

Arjun MR and Dhruv Kapila are currently ranked 21st in the BWF World Rankings for men's doubles. They are the second-best Indian pair in the category behind Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.



