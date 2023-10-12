Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Badminton
Arctic Open LIVE: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth in action- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE action from the pre-quarterfinals of the Arctic Open 2023.
Arctic Open 2023 LIVE: Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth will be in action at the pre-quarterfinals of the Arctic Open 2023. Sindhu will take on Wen Chi Hsu while Srikanth will be up against Kanta Tsuneyama.
Among other Indians, Aakarshi Kashyap and Kiran George will also play their matches today.
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
2023-10-12 08:12:41
- 12 Oct 2023 9:27 AM GMT
Kiran George Lost
Kiran George lost to Chinese player Lu Guang Zu 10-21,20-22 in the Second round of Arctic Open.
- 12 Oct 2023 9:14 AM GMT
PV Sindhu through to the Quarter-Final with an Easy win
PV Sindhu defeats Wen Chi Hsu easily by 21-11, 21-10 in the Second round of Arctic
- 12 Oct 2023 9:09 AM GMT
Kiran and Lu going neck on neck in second set
Tied with 8 points each
