Badminton

Arctic Open LIVE: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth in action- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE action from the pre-quarterfinals of the Arctic Open 2023.

PV Sindhu (left) and Kidambi Srikanth won their first-round matches at the Korea Open 2022 (Source: Getty, BAI)

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 12 Oct 2023 9:29 AM GMT

Arctic Open 2023 LIVE: Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth will be in action at the pre-quarterfinals of the Arctic Open 2023. Sindhu will take on Wen Chi Hsu while Srikanth will be up against Kanta Tsuneyama.

Among other Indians, Aakarshi Kashyap and Kiran George will also play their matches today.

Stay tuned for updates.

Live Updates

2023-10-12 08:12:41
