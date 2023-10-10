Badminton
Arctic Open LIVE: PV Sindhu in action; Sai Pratheek-Tanisha wins - Scores, Updates, Blog
Catch the live updates of Indian shuttlers' matches at the Arctic Open Super 500.
PV Sindhu will take on Nozomi Okuhara in the first round of the Artic Open in Finland. Aakarshi Kashyap, Malvika Bansod and Harshit Aggarwal will also be in action in their first-round matches on Tuesday. Sai Pratheek and Tanisha Crasto will also be in action in mixed doubles.
Catch live updates here:
Live Updates
- 10 Oct 2023 10:49 AM GMT
PV Sindhu in action
PV Sindhu will be in action against familiar foe Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in the Round of 32.
- 10 Oct 2023 10:00 AM GMT
Sai Pratheek-Tanisha Crasto advances
Sai Pratheek and Tanisha Crasto beat Andreas Sondergaard-Iben Bergstein of Denmark in the second game 21-18 and advanced to the next round.
Final result: Sai Pratheek-Tanisha Crasto wins in straight games 26-24, 21-18
- 10 Oct 2023 9:11 AM GMT
Sai Pratheek-Tanisha Crasto in action
Mixed doubles pair Sai Pratheek and Tanisha Crasto are in action now against Andreas Sondergaard-Iben Bergstein of Denmark.
Sai Pratheek-Tanisha Crasto wins the first game 26-24.
- 10 Oct 2023 9:09 AM GMT
Harshit Aggarwal loses
Harshit suffers a straight-game (21-19, 21-12) defeat against Joakim Oldorff of Finland.
- 10 Oct 2023 7:40 AM GMT
Order of Play
Harshit Aggarwal vs Joakim Oldorff
B Sai Pratheek-Tanisha Crasto vs Andreas Sondergaard-Iben Bergstein
PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara
Aakarshi Kashyap vs Lianne Tan
Malvika Bansod vs Supanida Katethong