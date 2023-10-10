Bg

Badminton

Arctic Open LIVE: PV Sindhu in action; Sai Pratheek-Tanisha wins - Scores, Updates, Blog

Catch the live updates of Indian shuttlers' matches at the Arctic Open Super 500.

PV Sindhu won her first match at the Asian Games in straight games.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 10 Oct 2023 10:49 AM GMT

PV Sindhu will take on Nozomi Okuhara in the first round of the Artic Open in Finland. Aakarshi Kashyap, Malvika Bansod and Harshit Aggarwal will also be in action in their first-round matches on Tuesday. Sai Pratheek and Tanisha Crasto will also be in action in mixed doubles.

Catch live updates here:

Live Updates

2023-10-10 07:34:27
PV Sindhu
