Sports Minister Anurag Thakur announces 1 crore cash prize for Thomas Cup squad

Indian sports minister Anurag Thakur has announced a cash prize of 1 crore for the Indian Thomas Cup squad. This comes in light of their stellar victory over 14-time champion Indonesia at the tournament held in Thailand.

As #TeamIndia defeats 14-time #ThomasCup Champions Indonesia (🇮🇳3-0🇮🇩) to win its 1️⃣st ever #ThomasCup2022, @IndiaSports is proud to announce a cash award of ₹ 1 crore for the team in relaxation of rules to acknowledge this unparalleled feat!



Congratulations Team India!!

The squad defeated some of the strongest teams including Malaysia and Denmark to reach the final. They took on Indonesia in the final and beat them 3-0 to record their first Thomas Cup win. The final was particularly intense as both Lakshya Sen and Satwik Reddy/Chirag Shetty had three-game matches which they managed to successfully win.

Over the past four years, the Ministry has extended funding worth Rs 67.19 crore to the Indian badminton players for training and competition, including salaries of foreign and Indian coaches. And in the past year alone, the Ministry has supported as many as 14 international exposure trips at a cost of Rs 4.50 crore.