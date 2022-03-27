Anupama Upadhyaya and Kiran George win Polish Open titles

Talented Indian shuttlers Kiran George and Anupama Upadhyaya won the men's and women's singles titles respectively at the Polish Open International Challenge badminton tournament in Arłamow on Sunday.

George, a defending champion, retained the title after defeating Chia Hao Lee of Chinese Taipei 21-15 21-14 in the summit clash, while Upadhyaya prevailed over fellow Indian Aditi Bhatt 17-21 21-14 21-17 in the women's singles final.

More 🇮🇳 shuttlers making us proud 💪#AnupamaUpadhyaya lifted WS title after beating compatriot #AditiBhatt 17-21, 21-14, 21-17, while #KiranGeorge clinched MS title by defeating Chinese Taipei's Chia Hao Lee 21-15, 21-14 at #PolishOpen2022 🔥#IndiaontheRise#Badminton pic.twitter.com/NpmD7CSKpC — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) March 27, 2022

For George, it was his second title of the season, following her triumph at the Odisha Open Super 100 tournament in January. He had also made it to the Indian team for the Asian badminton team championships in February.

Delighted to share that 2 of our trainees Kiran George & Anupama Upadhyaya bagged the MS & WS titles respectively at the Polish Open 2022. Congratulations to both Champions. #TouchPlay🇮🇳@Infy_Foundation @YonexInd @vimalkumar_u pic.twitter.com/VqshPbeJxs — Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy (PPBA) 🇮🇳 (@ppbaindia) March 27, 2022

In the women's singles, the 17-year-old Upadhyaya also claimed her second international title following her triumph at Infosys Foundation International challenge last year.

