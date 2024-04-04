Anmol Kharb reaches quarterfinal of Kazakhstan International Challenge

17-year-old Anmol Kharb continued her good run at the Kazakhstan International Challenge and entered the quarter-final of the tournament on Thursday.

In the round of 16, Anmol defeated Nurani Rattu Azzahra of UAE in straight games 21-11, 21-7 in a match that went for 40 minutes.

It was an easy win for Anmol as she displayed her range of shots including smashes and deceptive drops.

Earlier in the first round, Anmol got better of her fellow Indian shuttler and world number 54 Malvika Bansod. Ranked 333 in the world, Anmol defeated Malvika in straight games 21-13, 22-20.

Anmol reached the main draw of the event after winning her two qualifying round matches against local girl Kamila Smagulova and Cassey Rynn Rompog of Malaysia.

Anmol will face Sorano Yoshikawa of Japan in the quarter-final.

Four more Indian shuttlers reached the quarter-final in women's singles.

Anupama Upadhyaya defeated fifth-seed Tereza Svabikova of the Czech Republic. Anupama came back after losing the first game 18-21 and won the next two games 21-14, 21-14 to move to the next round.

Devika Sihag got better of fourth seed Keisha Fatimah Azzahra of Azerbaijan in straight games 21-12, 21-12. She will face Anupama in the next round.

Isharani Baruah defeated Tiffany Ho (21-10, 21-14) of Australia in straight games while Tanya Hemanth defeated Ksenia Polikarpova of Israel (21-11, 21-18).

Isharani and Tanya will face each other in the quarterfinal.