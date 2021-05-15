Andhra Pradesh government orders allotment of land for PV Sindhu Academy

The Andhra Pradesh government has issued orders to allot two acres of land to badminton star PV Sindhu to setup a badminton academy and sports school in the state, according to Sportstar.



The academy is expected to be located in Vizag Rural and the allotment would be made officially when Sindhu submits a registration certificate of PV Sindhu Badminton Academy and Sports School along with Income Tax Returns of the past three years, a detailed project (DPR) and satisfaction of Youth Services and Sports Department with the DPR.

Hon'ble @AndhraPradeshCM @ysjagan has fulfilled a promise made 2yrs ago & allocated 2 Acs of Land in Chinnagadili #Vizag to @Pvsindhu1 for setting up a badminton academy - first of its kind in Vizag. We look forward to welcoming PV Sindhu to #AP - #BuildAP @osdkmr @Tourism_AP pic.twitter.com/KZWbGUhgfH

This allocation of land to PV Sindhu was promised by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, when Sindhu was crowned the World Champion in Women's Singles back in the year 2019.



Though initially, the allotment was expected to be around 5 acres but only 2 acres has been allocated to start with, taking in consideration various factors.