WATCH: An Se Young stuns World Champion Akane Yamaguchi to win India Open 2023

World number 2 An Se Young made a fabulous comeback against World Champion Akane Yamaguchi to win the title of India Open 2023 in front of a packed crowd in Indira Gandhi Stadium, New Delhi.

The crowd was supporting both shuttlers equally as the national capital turned up in numbers to watch the biggest badminton stars in despite no Indian featuring in final round.

An Se Young came back in from one game down to defeat the World number 1 from Japan Akane Yamaguchi.

Watch as she celebrates with crowd after winning the final.

A full packed crowd gives standing ovation to the young star.

Talking to the media, An Se Young said, " Yamaguchi was very fast in the first game and after the break I changed my approach to counter her pace. We train for long matches like this and I am trained to make such comebacks."

A match for ages!

Akane Yamaguchi said," I made too many errors today. She (An Se Young) started playing well in second game and my unforced errors didn't help."

This is fourth win for Young against Yamaguchi in 15 games.