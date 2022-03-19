Badminton
All England Open 2022 Semi-finals LIVE: Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia — Scores, Updates, Blog
On semi-finals day at the All England Open 2022, we have Lakshya Sen taking on defending champ Lee Zii Jia first, while Gayatri/Treesa will face off against a Chinese pair later. Follow LIVE.
Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from the semi-finals of the All England Badminton Open 2022
Get ready for fireworks as Indian badminton sensation and World No. 11 Lakshya Sen takes on reigning All England Open champion, Malaysia's star Lee Zii Jia in an epic semi-final clash at the Arena Birmingham today. Both players are in brilliant form and the match will be a thriller, no matter what as the two lock horns for a chance at making history.
On the other hand, the underdog pair of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly has shown great spunk in the tournament and will be taking on China's Zhang/Zheng in the semi-finals of the All England Open 2022, later in the night.
Follow all badminton updates live:
Live Updates
- 19 March 2022 12:12 PM GMT
Gooood Eveningggg!
It is a big day for Indian badminton with three youngsters from the country having made it to the semifinals of the prestigious All England Open 2022. Lakshya Sen is the oldest of them all at 20, while the women's doubles duo of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly are just 19 and 18 respectively.
It's been 8 years since an Indian last set foot in an All England Final - Saina Nehwal in 2015, and it would be nothing sort of history if either of Lakshya or Gayatri-Treesa win today.
