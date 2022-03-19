All England Open 2022 Semi-finals LIVE: Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia — Scores, Updates, Blog

Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from the semi-finals of the All England Badminton Open 2022

Get ready for fireworks as Indian badminton sensation and World No. 11 Lakshya Sen takes on reigning All England Open champion, Malaysia's star Lee Zii Jia in an epic semi-final clash at the Arena Birmingham today. Both players are in brilliant form and the match will be a thriller, no matter what as the two lock horns for a chance at making history.

On the other hand, the underdog pair of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly has shown great spunk in the tournament and will be taking on China's Zhang/Zheng in the semi-finals of the All England Open 2022, later in the night.

Follow all badminton updates live: