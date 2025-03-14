All England Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Treesa-Gayatri bow out- Highlights

India had two representatives in the quarterfinals of the 2025 All-England Open, which took place at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, England, on Friday.

Lakshya Sen, playing his second consecutive quarterfinal at the All England, was up against the former champion Li Shi Feng of China today.

Meanwhile, the young women's doubles pairing of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand take on the Paris Olympic medalist and second-seeded pair of Liu Shengshu and Tan Ning of China.

As it happened: