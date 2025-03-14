Badminton
All England Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Treesa-Gayatri bow out- Highlights
Catch all the highlights from the quarterfinals of the 2025 All-England Open in Birmingham, England, on Friday.
India had two representatives in the quarterfinals of the 2025 All-England Open, which took place at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, England, on Friday.
Lakshya Sen, playing his second consecutive quarterfinal at the All England, was up against the former champion Li Shi Feng of China today.
Meanwhile, the young women's doubles pairing of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand take on the Paris Olympic medalist and second-seeded pair of Liu Shengshu and Tan Ning of China.
As it happened:
Live Updates
- 14 March 2025 12:20 PM GMT
Indian campiagn at All-England ended in the quarterfinal
The Indian women's doubles pairing of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand started well but still fell short of the brilliant aggressive game of Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning of China in quarterfinal.
Game-2: Treesa-Gayatri (IND) 14-21, 10-21 Liu-Tan (CHN)
- 14 March 2025 12:14 PM GMT
Treesa-Gayatri exited as the Chinese dominated the second half
Game-2: Treesa-Gayatri (IND) 10-21 Liu-Tan (CHN)
- 14 March 2025 12:07 PM GMT
Chinese are just running away with the game and have gain a massive lead
Game-2: Treesa-Gayatri (IND) 6-14 Liu-Tan (CHN)
- 14 March 2025 12:04 PM GMT
The Chinese pair posted an outstanding attacking display, which Indian pair could not resist
Game-2: Treesa-Gayatri (IND) 5-11 Liu-Tan (CHN)
- 14 March 2025 11:59 AM GMT
A brilliant defense from the Indians to win a big rally
Game-2: Treesa-Gayatri (IND) 3-6 Liu-Tan (CHN)
- 14 March 2025 11:56 AM GMT
Treesa fails to return a body smash and finds the net
Game-2: Treesa-Gayatri (IND) 2-4 Liu-Tan (CHN)
- 14 March 2025 11:51 AM GMT
Treesa made a flurry of unforced errors and drops the opening game to Liu-Tan
Game-1: Treesa-Gayatri (IND) 14-21 Liu-Tan (CHN)
- 14 March 2025 11:45 AM GMT
The Chinese pair is showcasing their class and maintaining a decent lead
Game-1: Treesa-Gayatri (IND) 12-15 Liu-Tan (CHN)
- 14 March 2025 11:39 AM GMT
The Chinese make a reversal and enter the mid-game with a narrow lead
Game-1: Treesa-Gayatri (IND) 10-11 Liu-Tan (CHN)