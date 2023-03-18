Badminton
All England Open: Treesa/Gayatri lose in semifinal
Treesa/Gayatri went down 10-21, 10-21 to the pair from South Korea in the women's doubles semifinal of the 2023 All England Open.
The Indian campaign at the 2023 All England Badminton Open drew to a close on Saturday as the women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand lost to South Korea's Baek Ha Na and Lee So Hee in the semifinal.
Treesa/Gayatri seemed to be no match to the their lower ranked opponents as they surrendered 10-21, 10-21 tamely in 46 minutes. While Baek Ha Na is a relatively young shuttler, Lee So Hee is a former world number 2 in women's doubles.
Incidentally, Lee So Hee is also one half of the pair whom Treesa/Gayatri had defeated in the All England quarterfinals during their semifinal run last year.
The loss to Treesa/Gayatri today means that India's 22-year search for an All England Badminton champion extends further.
The last Indian to win the All England Badminton Open was Pullela Gopichand way back in 2001.