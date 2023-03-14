All England Open: Saina Nehwal pulls out

Veteran Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal pulled out from the 2023 All England Open late on Monday night. The London Olympics bronze medallist was slated to China's Han Yue in the first round on Tuesday.

Nehwal has been replaced by the promoted player from Singapore - Yeo Jia Min, in the women's singles main draw. The reason behind the 2015 All England finalist remains unknown.

The 32-year-old has been on a visible decline over the past couple of years with multiple injuries plaguing her illustrious career. In the three tournaments she competed in 2023 so far, Nehwal crashed out in the Round of 32 once while reaching the pre-quarterfinals in the other two.

Saina Nehwal's withdrawal from the 2023 All England Open means that double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu remains the only Indian in contention in the women's singles category.

Ishaan/Tanisha withdraw

On the other hand, India will have no representation in the mixed doubles section as the young pair of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto too pulled out of the tournament at the eleventh hour.

They have been replaced in the main draw by the pair of Zachariah Sumanti and Hediana Julimarbela.

Bhatnagar had picked up an injury during the National Badminton Championships in Pune earlier this month after a bad fall.







