All England Open LIVE: PV Sindhu loses against An Se Young- Scores, Blog, Updates, Results
Follow us for the LIVE updates from the second round of the All England Badminton Open 2024.
All England Badminton Open 2024 LIVE: Two Indian singles players and two pairs will be in action in the second round of the All England Badminton Open 2024.
PV Sindhu will take on An Se Young while Lakshya Sen will face Anders Antonsen.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty will take on Bagas Maulana/Shoibul Fikri of Indonesia while Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto will face the Chinese pair.
Matches start from 3:30 PM IST.
Live Updates
- 14 March 2024 10:54 AM GMT
We have three more matches today.
Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, and Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto will be action later in the day.
- 14 March 2024 10:51 AM GMT
PV Sindhu loses in second round of All England Open.
Sindhu fought in the first game but An Se Young made a light work of the Indian shuttler in the second game and won it in straight game. She won 21-19, 21-11.
- 14 March 2024 10:49 AM GMT
Sindhu doesn't have a chance now.
An Se Young leads 17-10 and Sindhu has very little chance of making a comeback now. It has been Sindhu making mistakes and Young playing some outrageous shots.
- 14 March 2024 10:43 AM GMT
An Se Young leads in the second game.
An Se Young has been far superior in this battle but Sindhu has looked comfortable in patches. An Se Young leads 11-6.
- 14 March 2024 10:33 AM GMT
Oh! A misjudgement costs Sindhu the game.
Sindhu came back from 20-16 to save three game points but she failed to judge a shot from An Se Young and it falls inside. An Se Young wins 21-19.
- 14 March 2024 10:30 AM GMT
Sindhu is losing the steam now.
Despite Young's superior gameplay, Sindhu did well to come back and make it 16-17 but then she makes two errors and Young has the game point now.
- 14 March 2024 10:19 AM GMT
An Se Young leads 11-8.
An Se Young has been good on the net but Sindhu recovered well only to make errors in last.
- 14 March 2024 10:13 AM GMT
After starting well, PV Sindhu is making errors now.
PV Sindhu raced to a 4-1 lead but committed three consecutive errors to make the score 4-4. An Se Young looks more settled on the court now.