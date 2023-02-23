All England Open: HS Prannoy and Lakhsya Sen drawn in same quarters

The prestigious All England Badminton Open is scheduled to start on the 14th of March and will witness participation from the top shuttlers across the world.

All the top Indian shuttlers are set to be a part of it and we look at how they are drawn for the tournament.

Men's Singles: HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen are drawn in the same quarter yet again. Lakshya awaits a tough challenge in the first game against fifth-seeded Chou Tien Chen while HS Prannoy will start his campaign against Chinese Taipei’s Wang Tzu Wei.

Lakshya Sen will face either Rasmus Gemke or Anders Antonsen if he defeats Chou and HS Prannoy will face Anthony Ginting if he defeats Wang.

Kidambi Srikanth starts his campaign Toma Popov Junior and will face Kodai Naraoka if he gets through the first round.

Women's Singles: India's top women shuttler PV Sindhu has been drawn in the same quarter as Tai Tzu Ying and starts her campaign against world No 17 Zhang Yi Man from China.

On the other hand, Saina Nehwal is in the same quarter as Akane Yamaguchi and she will kick off her campaign against Han Yue of China.

Men's Doubles: The sixth-seeded Indian pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwik Rankireddy will face a tough opening game against the legendary duo of Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo popularly known as 'Minions'.

The unseeded pair of Marcus/Kevin enjoy a 11-0 head-to-head record against the Indian pair.

The other Indian men’s doubles pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila plays the Chinese team of Ren Xiang Yu and Tan Qiang in round one.

Women's Doubles: The most improved Indian badminton pair Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand start their All England open campaign against seventh seeds Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai from Thailand.

Treesa/Gayatri have played their opponents before and lost to them. It will be a tough challenge for them.

The other pair of Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam play Koreans Baek Ha Na and Lee So Hee.

Mixed Doubles: The only pair in mixed doubles Ishan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto will play eight seeds Mark Lamsfuss and Isabel Lohau from Germany.