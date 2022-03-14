All England Open 2022: All you need to know, Indian squad, Schedule and Where to Watch

The prestigious All England Open Badminton Championships 2022 is scheduled to be held from 16th to 20th March in Birmingham and it is the oldest badminton tournament in the world in existence.



The BWF Super 1000 tournament will see India's top badminton stars like PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty all making headway for the mid-March event.

Lakshya Sen, who had a stunning run at the German Open 2022 where he upset World No. 1 and Olympic champ Viktor Axelsen in the semi-finals will be one to watch out for. Srikanth too had a solid form and battled it till the quarters of the pre-All England tournament.

Sindhu's form is a little scratchy somehow but hopefully, she will come into the tournament having done her homework and get ready to ace the stiff tests awaiting her.

In the doubles, India Open Super 500 champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will also hope to make a winning start to their European campaign.

Here is all you need to know about the All England Open 2022: