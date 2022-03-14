Badminton
All England Open 2022: All you need to know, Indian squad, Schedule and Where to Watch
PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and trailblazer Lakshya Sen will have tough tests to ace as they set out for the All England Open Badminton Championships. Find all details here!
The prestigious All England Open Badminton Championships 2022 is scheduled to be held from 16th to 20th March in Birmingham and it is the oldest badminton tournament in the world in existence.
The BWF Super 1000 tournament will see India's top badminton stars like PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty all making headway for the mid-March event.
Lakshya Sen, who had a stunning run at the German Open 2022 where he upset World No. 1 and Olympic champ Viktor Axelsen in the semi-finals will be one to watch out for. Srikanth too had a solid form and battled it till the quarters of the pre-All England tournament.
Sindhu's form is a little scratchy somehow but hopefully, she will come into the tournament having done her homework and get ready to ace the stiff tests awaiting her.
In the doubles, India Open Super 500 champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will also hope to make a winning start to their European campaign.
Here is all you need to know about the All England Open 2022:
Indian Squad for All England Open 2022:
Men's Singles: Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, Sai Praneeth B, Prannoy H.S, Sameer Verma, Parupali Kashyap, Sourabh Verma
Women's Singles: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal
Men's Doubles: Satwiksairaj Rakireddy and Chirag Shetty, M.R. Arjun and Dhruv Kapila, Krishna Prasad Garage and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala
Women's Doubles: Reddy Sikki and Ashwini Ponnappa, Ishika Jaiswal (USA) and Srivedya Guzarada
Mixed Doubles: Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto, Gaurav Prasad and Juhi Dewanagan
Schedule
March 16: First-round matches will begin at 2.30 pm IST.
March 17: Second-round matches will begin at 4.30 pm IST.
March 18: Quarter-finals begin at 3.30 pm IST.
March 19: Semi-finals begin at 3.30 pm IST.
March 20: Finals begin at 3.30 pm IST.
Where to Watch the All England Open 2022?
The All England Open Badminton Championships 2022 matches will be live-streamed on Voot Select and BWF TV from March 16.
You can all follow all the updates on The Bridge's live blog.