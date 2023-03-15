Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

All England Badminton: PV Sindhu exits in first round, Kidambi Srikanth next to play on Day 2- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Day 2 of All England Badminton Open 2023.

Kidambi srikanth lakshya sen pv sindhu badminton commonwealth games 2022
X

Kidambi Srikanth and PV Sindhu are eyeing the badminton finals at the CWG 2022 (Source: Getty)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 15 March 2023 11:50 AM GMT

A big day for Indian shuttlers at the All England Badminton Open as five pairs and two players in singles will be in action.

Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy advanced to the second round after winning their respective matches yesterday.

Matches:

  • Treesa Jolly/ Gayatri Gopichand v Kithitharakul Jongolkphan/ Prajongjai Rawind
  • Kidambi Srikanth v Toma Popov Junior
  • PV Sindhu v Zhang Yi Man
  • Satwik Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty v Vishnu Vardhan/Krishan Prasad
  • Dhruv Kapila/M. Arjun v Ren Xiang/Tan Qiang
  • Ashwini Bhat/Shikha Gautam v Ha Na Baek/Hee So Lee

Stay tuned for updates.

Live Updates

2023-03-15 09:25:15
>Load More
Badminton Badminton World Federation PV Sindhu Kidambi Srikanth 
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X