All England Badminton: PV Sindhu exits in first round, Kidambi Srikanth next to play on Day 2- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog

A big day for Indian shuttlers at the All England Badminton Open as five pairs and two players in singles will be in action.

Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy advanced to the second round after winning their respective matches yesterday.

Matches:

Treesa Jolly/ Gayatri Gopichand v Kithitharakul Jongolkphan/ Prajongjai Rawind

Kidambi Srikanth v Toma Popov Junior

PV Sindhu v Zhang Yi Man

Satwik Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty v Vishnu Vardhan/Krishan Prasad

Dhruv Kapila/M. Arjun v Ren Xiang/Tan Qiang

Ashwini Bhat/Shikha Gautam v Ha Na Baek/Hee So Lee

