All England Badminton: PV Sindhu exits in first round, Kidambi Srikanth next to play on Day 2- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog

A big day for Indian shuttlers at the All England Badminton Open as five pairs and two players in singles will be in action.
Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy advanced to the second round after winning their respective matches yesterday.
Matches:
- Treesa Jolly/ Gayatri Gopichand v Kithitharakul Jongolkphan/ Prajongjai Rawind
- Kidambi Srikanth v Toma Popov Junior
- PV Sindhu v Zhang Yi Man
- Satwik Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty v Vishnu Vardhan/Krishan Prasad
- Dhruv Kapila/M. Arjun v Ren Xiang/Tan Qiang
- Ashwini Bhat/Shikha Gautam v Ha Na Baek/Hee So Lee
Live Updates
- 15 March 2023 11:48 AM GMT
Zhang wins!
Cina's Zhang Yi Man knocks PV Sindhu out of the All-England Open after a straight-set win.
Final Score: 21-17, 21-11 in favour of Zhang.
- 15 March 2023 11:43 AM GMT
Sindhu barely holding on
Sindhu into double figures in the second set, but Zhang still maintaining a significant lead in the set.
Sindhu 10-16 Zhang
- 15 March 2023 11:37 AM GMT
Brilliant athleticism by Zhang
Zhang doing it all on the court! Diving left and right to save her points and returning Sindhu's smashes.
Sindhu 6-10 Zhang
- 15 March 2023 11:33 AM GMT
Zhang out of challenges
Sindhu's back in this set as she gets four consecutive points.
Sindhu 4-4 Zhang
- 15 March 2023 11:28 AM GMT
Zhang Yi Man takes the first set
Zhang 21-17 Sindhu
PV Sindhu seemed to be a tad less nimbler on her foot as the Chinese player was quicker and had faster shots off her racquet.
- 15 March 2023 11:23 AM GMT
Zhang equalises
From trailing behind to being back on level pegging, the Chinese shuttler has fought back well against the Indian.
16-16
- 15 March 2023 11:19 AM GMT
Zhang too quick for the Indian
Zhang's quick-fire shots were too quick for Sindhu as the Indian seems a bit rusty.
13-13
- 15 March 2023 11:09 AM GMT
Back-to-back mistakes from PV Sindhu.
PV Sindhu makes another error on the sidelines as Zhang races into a lead of 4-1.