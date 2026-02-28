All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu stuck at Dubai airport due to airspace closure

India's double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, who was on her way to Birmingham for the 2026 All England Open Super 1000, is stuck at the Dubai airport due to the airspace closure in middle east following the US and Isarel's attack on Iran.

Sindhu, a former world champion, posted a video on her social media about the situation.

"All flights suspended until further notice," she wrote, showcasing the long queues at the airport.

PV Sindhu's social media post about being stuck at the Dubai airport

Meanwhile, India's star men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have already reached Birmingham for the prestigious tournament.

Shetty revealed the same via a social media post.

"Safely landed in Birmingham before US struck Iran," read Shetty's caption.

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy have reached Birmingham for 2026 All England Open

Sindhu isn't the only Indian athlete stuck in the middle east due to the conflict, which broke out earlier in the day.

The Indian men's basketball team is currently held up in Doha, Qatar due to the airspace closure. They were in the city for the 2027 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers and were slated to travel to Lebanon.

The travel to Lebanon now stands cancelled and the team is looking for a way out to reach safely back to India, as reported earlier in the day by The Bridge.



