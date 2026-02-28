Indian basketball team stuck in Qatar as conflict rages in the Middle East

The Indian men's basketball team is looking for a way out of Qatar as fresh conflict broke out in the Middle East following military action involving Israel and the USA against Iran on Friday.

Iran has vowed "decisive response" against the attacks and launched retaliatory missiles against the US military bases in the region, including Qatar.

The Indian men's basketball team had flown to Doha, Qatar, for the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian Qualifiers earlier this week.

India lost their opening match against Qatar 73-99 late on Thursday night and were slated to face Lebanon for their second match on Wednesday.

With the war-like situation in the region and Qatar reportedly intercepting an Iranian missile, this now looks unlikely.

"It looks like we won't be travelling to Lebanon due to the ongoing crisis," said Pranav Prince, India's star player, to The Bridge from Qatar.

Pranav stated that the team is now looking for a way out of Qatar to return safely to India. But things are tense with airspace closure across the Middle Eastern region.

Qatar Airways confirmed in a statement that it has suspended all its flights "to and from Doha due to the closure of Qatari airspace."

The Indian embassy in Doha also issued an advisory for Indian nationals in the country.

"Everyone is requested to follow the emergency alert sent by local authorities that in the interest of public safety, everyone is urged to stay away from the vicinity of military sites and stay inside buildings, whether in homes or elsewhere, and not to go out or move except for the utmost necessity to avoid exposure to any risks," the advisory read.

Pranav asserted that the team might have to stay in Qatar if the situation doesn't subside.

"The Basketball Federation of India is working towards our safety and needs," said Pranav. "We probably will stay back in Qatar until we get a flight back to India."