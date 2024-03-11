All England Open 2024: All eyes on Satwik-Chirag - Schedule, players, when and where to watch

As the dust settles from the highs of the French Open, the show now moves to Birmingham for the All England Open Badminton Championships 2024 set to take place between March 12-17 at the Utilita Arena. It will be the seventh tournament of the BWF World Tour of the year.

All eyes will be on Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty after their men's doubles title-winning performance at the French Open. PV Sindhu, who returned to full fitness in the French Open, will be hoping for a good run in this tournament, as will French Open semifinalist Lakshya Sen who became only the third Indian to reach the semifinals of the French Open in the Super Series and World Tour era after Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy.

However, the cynosure of all eyes will be Satwik and Chirag, who have ended their title jinx by beating Chinese Taipei's Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan in 37 minutes on Sunday.

The Indian duo will open their campaign against Indonesia's Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan, aiming to end India's long wait for a prestigious All England Open title.

Though Prakash Padukone (1980) and Pullela Gopichand (2001) won the men's singles title for India and Saina Nehwal (2015) and Lakshya Sen (2022) came close to winning the title, making runner-up finishes, no Indian doubles pairing has reached the final of the event.

Satwik and Chirag will look to correct that anomaly this time around. Given their outstanding form, there is a high hope they will follow up their French Open win with another major feat at the Birmingham event.

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, who made a semifinal finish at last year's All England Open, will also look to make a deep run to keep their Olympic hopes alive. Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto, the second women's doubles Indian pair, will also be in action at the event.

It's the way they do it!



The World no. 1️⃣'s are the #FrenchOpen2024 champions💥pic.twitter.com/d0wfTGgB3Z — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) March 10, 2024

﻿Indian players at the All England Open 2024:

﻿﻿Men's singles: Prannoy H.S, Priyanshu Rajawat, Kidambi Srikant, Lakshya Sen

Women's singles: P.V Sindhu, Aakarshi Kashyap

Men's doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty

Women's doubles: Treesa Jolly and GG Pullela, Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa, R. Panda and S. Panda



﻿India fixture list:

﻿Men's singles round 1:

Viktor Axelsen (Denmark) vs Kidambi Srikanth

Prannoy H.S vs Su Li Yang (Chinese Taipei)

Lakshya Sen vs NG Tze Yong (Malaysia)

Chico Aura (Indonesia) vs Priyanshu Rajawat

Women's singles round 1:

Yvonne Li (Germany) vs PV Sindhu

Pai Yu Po (Chinese Taipei) vs Aakarshi Kashyap

Men's doubles round 1:

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty vs Mohammad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan (Indonesia)

Women's doubles round 1:

Apriyani Rahayu and S.F Silva Ramadhanti (Indonesia) vs Treesa Jolly-GG Pullela

Tanisha Crasto-Ashwini Ponnappa vs Yeung Nga Ting and Yeung Pui Lam (Hong Kong)

Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi (Japan) vs R. Panda-S. Panda

﻿Where to watch the All England Open in India?

﻿The matches will be live-streamed on the BWF's YouTube channel BWF TV. The post-match reactions will be covered on the All England YouTube channel.

